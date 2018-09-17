Samsung Galaxy Note 9 allegedly bursts into flames, owner files lawsuit claiming damages

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is reported to have caught fire

In a repetitive turnout of events for Samsung, the newly-launched Galaxy Note 9 allegedly caught fire in a woman’s purse while she was in an elevator. In a lawsuit against Samsung, Diane Chung, a resident of Long Island, claims that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 began burning into flames after she kept it in purse due to overheating while using it. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was touted as a safe device, unlike the super predecessor Galaxy Note 7, which was recalled worldwide after several reports and incidents of it catching fire.

In her lawsuit that seeks compensation for the damages, Chung said that after she began feeling the heat coming out of the Galaxy Note 9, she stopped using it and kept it in her bag. However after a while, she began hearing a “whistling and screeching sound” coming from her purse, followed by thick smoke, reports New York Post. She then threw the bag on the floor and began emptying so as to take out the burning device but burnt her fingers while doing so, she encountered. After she started panicking, she dropped the phone and hit the elevator buttons to open it.

Upon reaching a floor after the elevator door opened, she kicked the device out of the lift. However, the device stopped burning only after it was picked up using cloth and dunked in water by another person, as per the lawsuit. Chung claims that the fire “ruined” everything in the bag and that she could not establish contact with her clients thereafter. In her lawsuit, Chung has demanded unspecified damages along with a restraining order that blocks the sale of Galaxy Note 9 any further.

A Samsung spokesperson, however, said they haven’t received reports of a similar incident that involves the Galaxy Note 9 and the matter is being investigated, as per the report.

After Samsung discarded as many as 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 units back in 2016, the company confidently said that the battery in Galaxy Note 9 is “safer than ever” ahead of the launch. Samsung also initiated a battery check regime, which is claimed was way more advanced than the industry standards, after the debacle. However, after two years, Samsung is seemingly in the crosshairs where the two-generation successor to the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 is in question.