Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaked in full glory ahead of August 5 launch; check specs and price

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Photo credit: WinFuture)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has leaked in full glory ahead of its August 5 launch. We’re talking design, full specs as well as tentative pricing. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has leaked several times in the past, but the fresh leak outs literally every detail leaving nothing to the imagination. Though it looks like the leak (via German blog WinFuture) seems to talk specifically about the European variant (which is also likely to be the Indian variant) of the phone in question.

The reason why we say this is because in the leak, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is said to be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 990 processor, also seen inside the existing Galaxy S20 devices sold in Europe and India. The version of the Galaxy S or Galaxy Note sold in the US has a Qualcomm processor. To that effect, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the US is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. Samsung has just launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in the US with the same processor, so there’s a very high possibility that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may also follow suit.

Coming to the rest of the hardware details about the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, according to the leak, the phone will come with a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a punch hole cut out that is said to house a 10MP selfie camera. The panel will support a 120Hz refresh rate though it is yet to be seen if Samsung will finally let users use the phone’s display at max QHD+ and 120Hz settings. This is not the case in the Galaxy S20 phones.

An interesting thing to note about the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is that it is said to be the first phone in the world to have Corning Gorilla Glass 7.

Other hardware details include up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage (expandable), Android 10-based One UI 2.x, and a 4,500mAh battery which is claimed to charge from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes with the bundled charger (we don’t know the exact specification though).

Another interesting thing to note about the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is that it is said to be one of the first few devices to be optimised for Microsoft’s soon-to-launch Project xCloud game streaming service. Samsung is in fact said to market the phone as a portable gaming console with, possibly free, access to 90 Xbox games via Xbox Game Pass at launch. More details are awaited.

Other details include a quad camera setup on the rear with a 108MP main, 12MP ultra wide-angle, and another 12MP periscope-style telephoto camera for up to 5x optical zoom and up to 50x Space Zoom (that’s right, no more 100x zoom theatrics this time round).

Samsung is further said to improve the latency of the bundled S-pen to 9ms making it more fluid and natural in theory while retaining hallmark features like IP68 certification and others.