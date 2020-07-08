Samsung Galaxy Note 20 India launch on August 5; here’s what to expect

Galaxy Unpacked event will take place virtually on August 5 at 7:30PM IST.

Samsung has announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place virtually on August 5 at 7:30PM IST. The company will launch its 2020 lineup of Galaxy Note devices, or Galaxy Note 20, for global markets including India at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. A short promo shared by the South Korean major teases its hallmark S-Pen stylus, confirming what’s in store for D-day, though multiple reports suggest Samsung may also launch, or at least announce, the next Galaxy Fold (Galaxy Fold 2) alongside.

The Galaxy Note 20 clearly has to be one of the most closely guarded secrets today at a time when leaks more often than not take the better of product launches rendering them as a mere formality. That’s not to say that we know nothing about the Galaxy Note 20. Just recently, we got a first glimpse of the design and at least one of the colour options of the phone in question. Samsung Ukraine had accidentally posted promo renders of the Galaxy Note 20 (Ultra) on its website, curiously under the company’s existing Galaxy Note 8 product page showing off its alleged mystic bronze variant.

This aligns perfectly with what Samsung is sharing now in its Galaxy Unpacked event teaser invite. The S-Pen seen in the promo is also of a bronze colour scheme. This is not the first time Samsung is toying with bronze or gold as a colour choice for its high-end Galaxy phones. Remember the metallic copper version of the Galaxy Note 9?

The leaked renders also suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will boast of a very familiar design, sort of like a mashup of the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Rumour has it that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will also have a 6.9-inch screen like the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

On the back, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was seen with three cameras housed inside a rectangular raised module, like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung may be sticking to using a periscope zoom lens on the upcoming Note but the “Space Zoom” branding was nowhere to be seen in the leaked renders.

If you’re wondering, Samsung is expected to have more than one size variant of the Galaxy Note 20. Alongside the standard Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+, Samsung is also said to be working on a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. More details are awaited.