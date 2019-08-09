Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 9: What has changed for you?

Samsung unveiled its flagship Galaxy Note 10 on Wednesday at a global event in New York. The Galaxy Note 10, which is a successor of Galaxy Note 9, is packed with premium features and design offerings. The smartphone sports a nearly all-display front Infinity-O display and distinguishes itself from previous offerings with a punch-hole positioned at the top for a selfie camera to reduce interruptions on the screen.

Samsung says the sale for Galaxy Note 10 will begin from August 23. In India, the smartphone comes with an Exynos 9825 SoC processor, a triple rear camera setup and a 3500mAh battery.

While both Galaxy Note 10 and its predecessor Galaxy Note 9 have S Pen stylus support, the Galaxy Note 10 has improved features that make it stand out.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 9: Cameras

To shoot photos and videos, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 sports a triple rear camera setup to go cover a wide 123 degree field of vision with a 16-megapixel wide-angle primary camera and an f/2.2 aperture. A 12-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide angle (123 degrees) lens and an f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture and and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also packs a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens with an f/2.1 aperture.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 9 features a horizontally-placed dual rear camera setup. It houses a 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor along with a wide-angle lens that has a variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture. The camera module includes a 12-megapixel camera along with a telephoto, f/2.4 autofocus lens. The two have dual OIS feature.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 9: Processor

In India, the Galaxy Note 10 will be available packed with an octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC processor. In US and China, Samsung will launch the phone will the Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC or the Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 9: Display

The Galaxy Note 10 runs on Android Pie based on One UI and features a 6.3-inch Infinity-O 401ppi Display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a FHD+ resolution. The Galaxy Note 9 comes with a 6.4-inch Quad-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel.

The Galaxy Note 10 comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. For those requiring infinte storage, the phone offers memory expansion up to 1TB through a dedicated hybrid microSD card slot. The Galaxy Note 9 internal storage options top at 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 9: Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S10 packs a smaller 3,500mAh battery while the Galaxy Note 9 packs a 4,000mAh battery. Both the smartphones support fast charging, wired and wireless.