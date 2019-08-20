Galaxy Note 10 series launches in India as Samsung plans to fend off ‘premium’ competition

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10 are now official in India. At its India event held inside Samsung’s Opera House in Bengaluru, the South Korean company said it’s the “best Note ever” unveiling the phablet duo. For the first time, Galaxy Note series is seeing two models – one tagged ‘Plus’ and one as vanilla. In terms of improvements, Samsung has bumped up the S Pen to now feature aerial gestures. Of course, Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10 have undergone changes, that can only be termed minimal, but they are necessary to introduce harmony with the Galaxy S10 phones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 Price in India

Much in line with what was leaked, Galaxy Note 10 series pricing is to the tune of what its prequel cost. There are two models – the Galaxy Note 10 comes in a single variant – 8GB/256GB – priced at Rs 69,999. For the Galaxy Note 10+, you have got two variants – the 12GB/256GB one costs Rs 79,999 and the 12GB/512GB one is priced at Rs 89,999. The Galaxy Note 10+ comes in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura White colours whereas the Galaxy Note 10 has Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colour variants.

The pre-orders for both the smartphone are now live (ending August 22), along with a bunch of offers. You get Galaxy Watch Active for Rs 9,999 and Galaxy Buds for Rs 4,999, both originally priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. There are offers from partner banks, giving the buyers a flat Rs 6,000 cashback on card transactions. Buyers also get free 6-month subscription to YouTube Premium ( only for new subscribers). Sale for both the smartphones starts August 23 via online (Paytm Mall, Tata CliQ, Flipkart, Amazon) and offline channels.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 Specifications

Galaxy Note series has always been known to suit the business users, but Samsung has lately been pitching the device also as gaming phone, a 360-degree device for photography, and of course, its revered S Pen stylus. This time, Samsung has introduced two models – one for premium users while the other one is for buyers who wouldn’t mind splurging a little more to flaunt additional cameras. But that’s not it. There have important trade-offs been made, such as the Galaxy Note 10 display that now maxes out at full HD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10 come running One UI 1.5 based on Android 9 Pie. Both the devices are powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC, which is an incremental upgrade to the Exynos 9820 SoC that powers the Galaxy S10 line. Talking about the display, Galaxy Note 10+ puts a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic Super AMOLED display with punch-hole camera while the Galaxy Note 10 has been downgraded to feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic Super AMOLED display with the same punch-hole setup.

The cameras have become incredibly important for the Galaxy Note series, as Samsung looks to take on its arch rivals. Galaxy Note 10+ has three main cameras at the back – a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor with variable aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. Two Time of Flight (ToF) sensors accompany the three sensors and are helpful in AR applications and facilitating portrait mode shots. The Galaxy Note 10 retains the three sensors but the ToF sensors. For selfies, there is a single 10-megapixel sensor that now supports Night Mode. There are a couple of new additions made to the phone, such as the aerial gestures that are integrated with the S Pen.

Moving to S Pen, it has been radically improved, not in terms of design per se but the features. In addition to the frills it brings, S Pen now lets you do actions such as switching between the front and rear cameras, changing the zoom levels, switching between camera modes, and more – all with just a flick of the button without any interaction with the phone. S Pen is what differentiates the Galaxy Note series from the Galaxy S series. Samsung DeX mode now works on Windows 10 PC and Macs that you can get to working by just plugging in the USB Type-C cable to the Galaxy Note 10 phones and the laptop. Samsung has also integrated its ecosystem to Windows 10 PCs, thanks to its partnership with Microsoft, which lets you mirror the entire phone screen, interact with notifications, and check OneDrive right on the device.

You get the ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint sensor on both the models, though they have been nominally enhanced. Both Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10 come with with AKG-tuned stereo speakers facilitated by Dolby Atmos. The Galaxy Note 10+ is backed by a 4300mAh battery while the Galaxy Note 10 is fuelled by a 3500mAh battery. The devices support up to 45W fast charging, albeit the bundled charger will only deliver 25W fast charging. There is wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging.

Samsung has taken a page of out of its Chinese rival’s book to introduce smartphone more aggressively to wrest back its customer base that it once lost to the likes of Xiaomi and OnePlus in India’s budget and premium smartphone markets. Its Galaxy S10 smartphones were reported to have surpassed the expectations in terms of sales, catapulting the South Korean brand to penetrate into the market more than ever.