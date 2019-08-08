Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Galaxy Note 10 India pricing announced

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10 India pricing has been revealed. The top-end Galaxy Note 10+ will cost you Rs 79,999 while the Galaxy Note 10 is priced at Rs 69,999. You can now pre-book the Galaxy Note 10 smartphones via select retail outlets, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall, Tata CliQ, and Samsung’s online store. Samsung says the sale for both the smartphones will begin August 23, the same day when the devices will be made available globally.

For those who are interested in pre-booking Galaxy Note 10 devices, Samsung is bundling a bunch of offers to sweeten the deal. When using an HDFC bank card at retail shops and Samsung’s online store, you will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 6,000. If you are buying the phone on platforms other than the two mentioned above, i.e., Flipkart, Amazon, Tata CliQ, and Paytm Mall, you will get Rs 6,000 cashback when making the transaction using an ICICI Bank cards.

The pricing of the Galaxy Note 10+ is almost in line with last year’s Galaxy Note 9 while the marquee model Galaxy Note 10 is priced a little lower, somewhat in harmony with the Galaxy S10. Notably, the pricing mentioned above for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ phones is for their base models. The Galaxy Note 10 only has one model in India – 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 10+ will come in two RAM and storage models – 12GB RAM/256GB – the price for which is Rs 79,999 – and 12GB/512GB – the price for which is still to be announced.

The Galaxy Note 10+ comes in Aura Glow, Aura White, and Aura Black colours while the Galaxy Note 10 has Aura Red, Aura Glow, and Aura Black colour variants.