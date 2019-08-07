Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch today: Price, specifications, & everything you should know

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will finally debut today at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York. It is scheduled to begin at 4 pm ET August 7, which translates to 1:30 am IST, August 8. Going by the previous Galaxy Note launches, Samsung will showcase an advanced version of what its rivals could not succeed doing with smartphones. The stylus-powered phablet will come way ahead of the iPhone 11 and Pixel 4 smartphones to make its position in the market globally. There have been a deluge of rumours and leaks that have left nothing to the imagination.

According to what has kept the rumour mill abuzz so far, Galaxy Note 10 will, for the first time, have a bigger sibling called the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. There will be minor yet significant differences between the two – such as display size, storage space, and a 5G model. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus has been leaked in what looks like promotional images, via tipster Evan Blass, to come in Aura Glow, Aura White, and Aura Black colours. The S Pen can also be seen accompanying the handset with similar colour accents. As per reports, the Galaxy Note 10 will cost 999 euros (approximately Rs 77,500), which is similar to its prequel’s launch price.

This time, it will be interesting to see the new version of S Pen, which, as per leaks, will pack a camera of its own. The Galaxy Note 9’s S Pen supports ability to remotely capture images via phone’s camera with a dedicated button. Leaks also suggest the S Pen will support aerial gestures, the implementation for which is likely to be demonstrated at the event. The S Pen’s design, as seen in the leaked promotional material, also seems to have been radically changed for the Galaxy Note 10.

In fact, Galaxy Note 10 will arrive in a new avatar, nearly in line with that of Galaxy S10 phones. Samsung is retaining the punch-hole camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10 but shifting its position to dead centre. The display is also said to be bigger than last year’s model – Note 10 will have a 6.66-inch Super AMOLED display that is marginally bigger than the 6.4-inch display on Note 9. There will also be four cameras on the Galaxy Note 10’s back, as per the render images. It is also being rumoured that the Galaxy Note 10 Plus will have a 1TB variant, in addition to other storage models.

Samsung launched its new tablet and smartwatch, Tab S6 and Galaxy Watch Active 2, a few days before to complete the fresh line of Galaxy products.