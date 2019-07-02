Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch date officially announced

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 finally has a launch date. In a global announcement, Samsung has announced that its second Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place on August 7 at 4 pm ET, which translates to 1:30 am IST on August 8 in India. Samsung has sent out media invites for the grand event that will be hosted at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York City. This will be a global launch but Samsung, as usual, will host an India event within a couple of days from the August 7 event.

The Galaxy Note 10, as it is being speculated, will be the highlight of the event. Samsung will unveil its stylus-powered smartphone that bolsters the company’s line of premium devices that are in direct competition with the counterparts from Google, Apple, and Huawei. Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 range in February and has reported a reasonable sales number for all three models. With Galaxy Note 10, Samsung will make some radical changes to the design, including bidding goodbye to the 3.5mm headphone jack, as per reports.

The invite does not give away anything crucial that would tell about the upcoming Galaxy Note device. However, there is an S Pen projected towards a single camera, which alludes to two things – the S Pen could come with the ability to click photos, which has been available on the previous Galaxy Note devices, and that there will likely be a single camera on the front, which as per reports, will be punched into the centre of the display. Previous renders have shown the Galaxy Note 10 to carry the front camera in a punch-hole setup in the middle of the display, unlike the right-cornered cameras on Galaxy S10 line.

Rumours are also rife that Samsung, for the first time, will unveil a Pro variant for the Galaxy Note device. Dubbed the Galaxy Note 10 Pro, the top-end variant will pack a larger display than the vanilla version, which is said to be sized 6.75 inches and 6.28 inches, respectively. Samsung is also allegedly introducing 5G models for both Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro, which means there will be a total of four models for Samsung’s upcoming flagship series. According to some renders, the display on the Galaxy Note 10 will be curvier than usual but the invite doesn’t show it at all.

Among its specifications, the Galaxy Note 10 will pack top-of-the-line hardware, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor for the US and other select markets and Exynos 9820 for the rest of the markets that is inclusive of India. The existence of the 3.5mm headphone jack is still being contested but the majority of reports have pointed out to its departure.

The invite just drops a hint at the Galaxy Note 10 launch but there are a lot of other possibilities that may happen at the event. Samsung’s foldable device, Galaxy Fold, may be launched again after its debacle over faulty displays. Recently, a Samsung Display executive confirmed that Galaxy Fold is “ready to hit the market”, which could be a signal to the device’s return. Another device that could see some positive news is the Bixby-powered Galaxy Home speaker. Samsung announced the launch of Galaxy Home at the Galaxy Note 9 event last year but the device was never released into the markets.