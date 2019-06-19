Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch date has been revealed

Samsung launches two flagship smartphones each year and it is the time of the year for the next Galaxy Note device. There have been multiple leaks previously pointing to what the Galaxy Note 10 will pack inside, besides the design makeover it is expected to get. Now, according to a report, the Galaxy Note 10 has got a launch date, which is August 7. Samsung is pegged to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City, CNET has reported, citing sources familiar with the development.

While Samsung has not officially said anything on when the Galaxy Note 9 successor will see the light of the day, the leaked date is in line with the previous ones. Galaxy Note 9 was launched on August 9 last year. CNET has reported that the Galaxy Note 10 launch event will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn – the same venue where Galaxy Note 9 was announced by Samsung.

Besides the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung may choose the event to divulge the status on the Galaxy Fold that met its ill fate right after it was launched in the US and other select markets. Since the debacle, Samsung has been investigating the causes that led to the Galaxy Fold display malfunctioning and breaking randomly. We could also see Samsung sharing more information on its Bixby speaker that went into quite an oblivion after it was pompously launched last year.

So far, the Galaxy Note 10 has been rumoured to come with an Infinity-O Display that will see a circular notch right at the centre of the screen. To recall, Samsung resorted to punch-hole mechanisms on display with the Galaxy S10 range. The Galaxy Note range is known for its productivity for professionals, which is why battery constitutes an important element. The Galaxy Note 10 is said to come with 4500mAh battery. But this could be packed in a different model altogether.

Reports have suggested that Samsung is planning a second, high-specced variant for its Galaxy Note line. Dubbed Galaxy Note 10 Pro, the smartphone will be the high-end model in the series with a few specifications higher than the vanilla Galaxy Note 10.

The major changes that will arrive with the Galaxy Note 10 include the departure of the 3.5mm headphone jack. After enjoying a huge appreciation for not killing the audio jack, Samsung is finally taking the plunge by forgoing the audio jack on the Galaxy Note 10. Another brave move is Samsung reportedly killing the Bixby button. Bixby button has not received the amount of praise Samsung expected it would. On the Galaxy S10 range, it even allowed remapping the button to assuage the criticism.

All of these features have been corroborated through the image renders of the Galaxy Note 10. Leakster @onleaks, in collaboration with pricebaba.com, shared some renders for the Galaxy Note 10 that show an Infinity-O Display, three cameras aligned vertically at the back, absence of physical fingerprint sensor and body sensors, and an overly curvy design. There could also be a 5G variant of the smartphone that will debut in the markets where 5G is commercially available.