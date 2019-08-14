Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 set for launch in India on August 20

The launch of Galaxy Note 10 series in India will come a week after it was unveiled first in New York

It’s official! Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will be launched in India on August 20. Samsung has sent media invites for the launch event that will take place at Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru. The event, which is scheduled to begin at 12 noon, will be live-streamed on Samsung’s official website.

The launch of Galaxy Note 10 series in India will come a week after it was unveiled first in New York. Following the announcement of the phones in the US, Samsung also revealed the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ pricing and availability details for the Indian market.

Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 Price

The Galaxy Note 10 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 69,999 in India. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is priced in India from Rs 79,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Samsung is likely to reveal the price of the 12GB + 512GB model at the launch event. Galaxy Note 10 will come in Aura Glow, Aura Red, and Aura Black while the Galaxy Note 10+ will be available in Aura White, Aura Black, and Aura Glow colours.

The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will go on sale in India from August 23. Both the phones are already up for pre-orders, which will continue till August 22. The phones can be pre-ordered through select retail outlets as well as online retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Samsung Online Store and Tata Cliq.

The pre-book orders come with a slew of offers that include no-cost EMI options, additional exchange bonus and up to Rs 6,000 cashback for purchases made using HDFC Bank credit cards. On pre-ordering the phone, the customers will become eligible to buy the Galaxy Watch Active at Rs 9,999, down from its existing retail price of Rs 19,990.

Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 Specifications

The Galaxy Note 10 features a brand new 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ Infinity-O display while the Galaxy Note 10+ comes with a 6.8-inch display with similar design and features. The term ‘Infinity-O’ translates to the round punch-hole in the dead centre of the display. The display brings a visual upgrade to the Galaxy Note 9 model.

The Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ run on Exynos 9825 flagship chipset, which is an incremental version of the Exynos 9820 SoC powering the Galaxy S10 phones. The Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10 come with a new S Pen that has been improved with new features, such as aerial gestures for native apps.

While Galaxy Note 10+ has four cameras at the back, the Galaxy Note 10 comes with triple cameras. In terms of cameras, the Galaxy Note 10+ differs from Galaxy Note 10 with the additional DepthVision Camera, placed below the flash module. The two phones also have different battery capacities: the Galaxy Note 10+ features a larger 4300mAh battery while Galaxy Note 10 has a 3500mAh battery.