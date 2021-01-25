Samsung Galaxy MO2s: Sharp looks, great performance and solid battery life at an attractive price

Out of the box, the Galaxy M02s phone promises to give an entirely new experience in your hand.

What are the advantages of a large size mobile screen? A pertinent query I have often posed to young consumers. My curiosity stems from the fact that does a bigger screen not impact performance? Isn’t it a drain on the battery? The responses are varied. A larger screen offers better clarity. Watching a movie is a visual treat. Most important, with a larger phone screen size, it’s much easier to effectively view, edit and use productivity apps such as email, calendar, documents and presentations. Business users can more effectively multitask using multiple windows to view two apps simultaneously.

Samsung is making a concerted attempt to lure heavy content-consuming young consumers as well as business users with its new offering, Galaxy M02s, the newest member of Samsung’s hugely popular Galaxy M series. A powerful and affordable smartphone that offers a host of Samsung’s first ever features in the sub-Rs 10K price segment for the digital first consumers. “Whether it is online education, gaming, entertainment on demand or virtual connectivity, the Galaxy M02s is designed to max up every experience,” says Aditya Babbar, director, Mobiles Business, Samsung India. The device offers a bigger 6.5-inch screen, a non-stop 5000mAh battery, and a powerful Qualcomm processor with 4GB RAM, all under Rs 10,000 for the first time,” he says.

Galaxy M02s is available in three colours—Black (our trial unit), Blue and Red flaunting a haze and matt textured body. It is priced at Rs 8,999 for 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 9,999 for 4GB+64GB variant. It has a 13MP main camera, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor along with 5MP front camera. I reckon that top-of-the-line specs in this segment, make it flaunt worthy and performance oriented.

Out of the box, the Galaxy M02s phone promises to give an entirely new experience in your hand. Samsung R&D folks have poured their heart into it, as evidenced by nearly every aspect of the device. Importantly, the effort here has been to offer to the consumers affordable technology that is top-notch. There are no hard edges on the phone; the device has smooth curves, the phone is sturdily built and can withstand accidental falls. Overall, it’s a lot smoother to the touch, but still offers a firm grip against your fingers when you hold it casually.

Galaxy M02s comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display for immersive viewing, content streaming, video calls and attending online courses. The large HD+ screen is a delight for binge watchers to enjoy their favourite content on the go. Photos look natural, videos come to life with striking graphics and you’ll get a clear view of all the finer details in your documents. Company officials claim the Galaxy M02s allows you to ‘Max Up’ your storage experience with memory expandable up to 1TB. Plus, there is a clean, fast and easy to use user interface.

Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and comes with up to 4GB RAM that ensures enhanced performance, smooth multitasking, seamless app navigation and long hours of gaming. The phone has a 13 megapixel main camera to capture every moment of your life in intricate detail to share with friends.

The perfect selfie is always achievable thanks to the 5MP front facing camera which takes great photos in any light condition including the low light of a restaurant.

In my overall experience, the Galaxy M02s left a lasting impression. It looks sharp, performs well, has a solid battery life and provides a great user experience at an attractive price.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.5-inch Infinity-V display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

Operating system: Android 10

Memory & storage: 3/4GB RAM, 32/64GB storage

Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP (rear), 5MP front camera

Battery: 5000 mAh

Estimated street price: Rs 8,999 (3GB+32GB), Rs 9,999 (4GB+64GB)