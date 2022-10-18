Samsung Galaxy M54 5G tipped to launch soon with Snapdragon 888 and 6,000mAh battery

Samsung will reportedly launch the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G soon. Earlier this year, the company launched the Galaxy M53 5G.

Speaking of Galaxy M54 5G the features of the rumoured smartphone have recently been leaked online by a YouTube channel which goes by the name, The Pixel.

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G rumour roundup

The YouTube channel claims that the next M series smartphone will come powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor. The tipster has also mentioned that the smartphone will boast of a 6,000 mAh battery along with 25-watt wired charging support.

A video was also posted by the tipster on the video platform which states that the rumoured device might sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ sAMOLED screen. Along with this, the smartphone will also come with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

For photography, it is expected that the device will come with a triple rear camera setup which will include a 64 MP primary camera lens, 12 MP secondary sensor and a 5MP tertiary sensor. On the front, there will be a 32MP selfie camera. Other connectivity features which are expected to come to the Galaxy M54 include: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6E, GPS and USB Type-C charging port.

It might also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

The rumoured smartphone, Galaxy M54 5G if launched will succeed the Galaxy M53 5G.

Earlier this year, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs 23,999. The smartphone comes powered with MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. It boasts of a battery of 5,000 mAh and supports 25W fast charging. For display, the smartphone features a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ FHD+ screen along with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

