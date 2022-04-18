Samsung Galaxy M53 5G India launch on April 22; 108MP camera, 120Hz AMOLED display confirmed

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will be launched in India on April 22, Samsung announced today. The brand has also shared a few key specs as well as the full design of the upcoming M-series phone ahead of launch, hinting strongly that it would be similar to the model sold globally. The M53 is a follow-up to last year’s M52. The phone in question will come with a 108MP main camera and 120Hz Super AMOLED display with Infinity-O hole punch cut-out and 1080p resolution.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G confirmed specs

The Galaxy M53 5G, as per product listings that have gone live simultaneously on Samsung.com and Amazon India, will come with a 6.7-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, hole punch cut-out, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For photography, it will come with a quad camera setup on the rear with a 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth, and another for macros.

Samsung says the phone will come with an “Auto data switching” feature that will allow users to “stay connected through their secondary SIM seamlessly for calls or data streaming when the primary SIM loses network.” The M53 will also support marquee Samsung camera features like Object Eraser, Video Call Effects and Photo Remaster.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G expected specs

The Galaxy M53 5G sold globally is powered by a 6nm 8-core processor (unspecified) paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage – this is expandable. The dual-SIM phone runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 and is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It has a 32MP selfie camera, micro-SD card storage expansion, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics.

