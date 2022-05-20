Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy M33 5G get new Emerald Brown model in India: Everything to know

Samsung, today, launched the Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy M33 5G phones in new Emerald Brown colourway. The new model joins the existing blue and green versions of the phones. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price in India starts at Rs 26,499. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G starts at Rs 17,999. Both phones are available across Samsung online store, Amazon and select retail stores.

SAMSUNG GALAXY M53 5G SPECS, FEATURES

The M53 has a 6.7-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, hole punch cut-out, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. This is expandable. The phone runs One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

For photography, the M53 has a quad camera setup on the rear with a 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth, and another for macros. On the front, it has a 32MP camera.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

SAMSUNG GALAXY M33 5G SPECS, FEATURES

The M33 has a 6.6-inch 1080p TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch. This houses an 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood, you get an Exynos 1280 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Software is Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

Powering the phone is a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

For photography, the M33 has a quad rear camera setup with a 50MP main, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP depth, and another 2MP macro shooter.

SAMSUNG GALAXY M53 5G, GALAXY M33 5G PRICES IN INDIA

The base variant of the M53 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 26,499. The top-end M53 model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 28,499.

Galaxy M33 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for 6GB/128GB and Rs 19,499 for 8GB/128GB at the time of writing.