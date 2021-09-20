Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India launch set for September 28: Expected price, specs and everything to know

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be launched in India on September 28. Amazon has updated its listing with the new Samsung smartphone. Samsung has also confirmed the launch of its slim body, triple rear camera phone through the social media channels. It will come as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy M51 that was launched last year.

The launch will happen at 12 PM IST on September 28, shows the teaser image in Amazon’s dedicated microsite. “Its time to ditch your bulky old phones people! The #LeanestMeanestMonsterEver has finally appeared on the scene and this time it’s 21% sleeker and 100% on fleek. So, flaunt your style with a 7.4mm super slim monster and turn ’em heads like never before.” Said Samsung’s latest tweet on launch.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will go on sale through Amazon and Samsung India online store shortly after the launch.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, as teased is 7.4mm of slim build, has triple rear camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, hole-punch display. Although rest of its specifications is yet to be unveiled, the listing on the Poland retailer’s site suggested the phone runs on One UI, based on Android 11, 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Display, along with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also seemed to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Camera specifications say the primary sensor is 64-megapixel, 5-megapixel macro shooter and 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The selfie camera sensor is 32 megapixel. All common connectivity options on the Galaxy M52 5G include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. The 5G phone has NFC support and will come with a 5,000mAh battery.

The phone was listed in Blue Black and White colour variants in the Polish retailer’s website.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price (expected)

The Galaxy M52 5G price in India is yet to be revealed but early listing in a foreign website suggest the phone will be priced roughly around Rs 33,000 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant.