Samsung Galaxy M51 launched with massive 7,000mAh battery, coming soon to India

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51 has silently gone official in Germany. The launch tells us everything about Samsung’s new Galaxy M-series phone, that’s set to arrive in India soon, hopefully sometime in the second week of September. The Galaxy M51, as expected, builds upon the design as well as core specs of the Galaxy M31s and pairs it with a gargantuan 7,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M31s for some context comes with a 6,000mAh battery.

Clearly, that 7,000mAh battery is the Galaxy M51’s main USP. The phone also supports 25W fast charging. There’s USB Type-C for charging.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy M51 has a 6.7-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED+ display (the Galaxy M31s has a smaller 6.5-inch screen) with a punch hole cut-out for the 32MP selfie camera (which is the same as the Galaxy M31s). Under the hood, the Galaxy M51 has an 8-core processor which is unspecified (the Galaxy M31s has an Exynos 9611). This is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is also expandable. The phone runs Samsung’s One UI on top of Android 10.

For photography, the Galaxy M51 has four cameras on the back arranged in an L-shaped fashion inside a rectangular module. There’s a 64MP main, 12MP ultra wide-angle, and two 5MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros. This is the same setup as the Galaxy M31s.

In terms of design, the Galaxy M51 looks exactly like the Galaxy M31s. Boasting of an all-plastic body and side-mounted fingerprint scanner, the Galaxy M51 comes in white and black colourways.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M51 in Germany at a price of Euros 360 which roughly translates to Rs 31,500. This is for the version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. India prices are expected to be lower.

The Galaxy M31s was launched in India in two configurations, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. While the 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy M31s comes at a price of Rs 19,499, the 8GB RAM variant is available for Rs 21,499.