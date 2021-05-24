Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: More power and speed at your fingertips

Switched on, the Galaxy M42 5G will surprise you with its speed and power.

These days, a long-lasting battery life has emerged as a key determinant for any mobile phone purchase. Eavesdrop on any conversation among gadget-friendly youngsters and you’ll find that the mAh (milliampere-hour) abbreviation mentioned on spec sheets is fiercely discussed, besides other things such as cameras, AI features, etc. A large battery life is preferred by those who game a lot, listen to endless music, watch a lot of movies. That is why handset makers are offering high-capacity battery devices that typically last two days of moderate use; if more than that, even better.

Samsung’s Galaxy M Series mobile phones have been hugely popular among youngsters here; they are very discerning buyers and their knowledge, research and assessment of technology and devices is fairly evolved. Galaxy M42 5G is the company’s first mid-segment 5G device that was introduced recently and we got one unit for review.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, the Galaxy M42 5G is intended for tech savvy millennials and Gen Z consumers who live fast-paced lives. Galaxy M42 5G is also the first Galaxy M phone to feature Samsung Pay, Samsung’s secure and easy-to-use mobile payment service. Galaxy M42 5G also comes with Samsung Knox, Samsung’s powerful mobile security platform.

First, the phone’s battery prowess. Galaxy M42 5G comes with a massive 5000mAh battery and in-box 15W fast charger that lets you conquer day and night without having to worry about frequent charging. The phone delivers 36 hours of talk time, 22 hours of internet browsing and 34 hours of video play on a single charge so that you can do what you love without slowing down.

Galaxy M42 5G sports an attractive 6.6-inch sAMOLED Infinity-U display for immersive viewing experience Trust me, it is a delight for binge-watchers who enjoy their favourite content on the go. The phone also has a unique prism dot design with a rich glossy finish. The device is sleek and just 8.6mm thin with the modern 3D design and layered pattern offering a comfortable grip. It is available in Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray colours and is priced at Rs 21,999 for 6GB + 128 GB variant (our trial unit) and Rs 23,999 for 8GB + 128 GB variant.

Switched on, the Galaxy M42 5G will surprise you with its speed and power. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, this M series device ensures high-speed performance. Galaxy M42 5G’s powerful and efficient 5G processor results in snappy performance, smooth multitasking and reduced power consumption while browsing or using multiple apps. For gamers, there’s Game Booster and Frame Booster that offer advanced gaming performance and lag-free gaming experience.

Moving on to the cameras, the Galaxy M42 5G sports a Quad Camera set-up. The main 48MP ISOCELL GM2 sensor on the rear camera has an effective resolution of 6000 x 8000 pixels to produce a true 48MP output that is clear and rich in detail. The rear camera set-up includes 8MP ultra-wide lens that allows capturing visually attractive landscapes with 123 degrees field of view while the 5MP macro lens takes close-up shots in very good detail. The 5MP depth camera blurs the background and lets users take good portrait shots. The rear camera also supports HDR and 4K video recording at 30 fps.

Galaxy M42 5G’s camera is equipped with plenty of features that include Single Take that gives you multiple photo and video outputs with a single click, Night Mode, Hyperlapse, Super-Slow motion, Scene Optimiser and Flaw Detection. The phone also comes with 20MP front camera with ‘selfie focus’ for high-resolution selfies.

Key takeaways: Galaxy M42 5G is a sleek, lightweight and beautifully designed phone that will instantly appeal to the eye. During my usage, it came across as a nifty device. Its user interface is a breeze, the camera quality is great and the call quality is crisp and clear at both ends. Browsing the internet on this device, watching videos, etc., runs very well on this phone. And, at a time when good battery life is on top of the mind, the Galaxy M42 5G will easily give you enough power for high level multitasking, binge watching etc. A great value phone, worth considering.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U

Processor: Snapdragon 750G octacore

Operating system: Android 11 (One UI 3.1 interface)

Camera: (Rear) True 48+8 (ultra-wide) 5MP (macro) +5MP (depth); 20MP (Front)

Memory & storage: 6/8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage (expandable upto 1TB)

Battery: 5000mAh, 15W Fast charging

Estimated street price: Rs 21,999 (6GB + 128GB), Rs 23,999 (8GB + 128GB)