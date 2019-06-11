Samsung brings Galaxy S10’s punch-hole to its new Galaxy M40: Price, specifications, & more

Samsung Galaxy M40 is now official after a horde of rumours, leaks, and celebrity promotions gave everything away. Galaxy M40 is the first smartphone outside the flagship Galaxy S series to come with a punch-hole display. There are three cameras as well on the smartphone that are touted to offer better photography than the rest of family members. Samsung has already launched the Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M10 smartphones earlier this year.

You can buy Samsung Galaxy M40 at Rs 19,990 for the 6GB/ 128GB model. The colour options are Seawater Blue and Midnight Blue. It will go on sale via Amazon.in at 12 noon on June 18. There are a couple of telecom offers on the Galaxy M40 including extra data from Airtel. The Galaxy M40 customers will get 4GB of data per day under the Rs 249 plan instead of regular 2GB of daily data. The Rs 349 plan will credit double data of 6GB instead of 3GB per day. The Vodafone Idea customers get cashback of Rs 3,750 and 250GB additional data. Jio customers get double data for 10 months.

Galaxy M40 is the fourth entrant to the Galaxy M series that was launched by Samsung to grow in the online space. It was supposed to counter Xiaomi’s Redmi brand and Oppo’s Realme brand that have captured a major market in the under Rs 20,000 price category. Samsung’s strategy to go online only with Galaxy M has borne fruits as the company recently reported the sales stats.

Samsung is positioning the Galaxy M40 in the space where Poco F1 is the unchallenged king with the Snapdragon 845 processor. Despite not matching with the undercutting rivals in terms of major specifications, Samsung has been wooing customers with its best in class displays. The Galaxy M40 has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Display with a punch hole. It has a screen to body ratio of 91.8 per cent. The smartphone has no earpiece on top of the display and it is using the ‘soundcasting’ technology.

The Galaxy M40 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor clocked at 2GHz paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. The Galaxy M40 runs One UI that is based on Android 9 Pie.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy M40 with three cameras at the back. There is a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.7, accompanied by two more sensors – a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 123-degree field of view. For selfies, the camera residing inside the punch hole is a 16-megapixel f/2.0 sensor with Samsung’s standard beauty enhancement features. The Galaxy M40 is backed by a 3500mAh battery with 15W fast charging. There is Dolby Atmos available along with Widevine L1 certification on the Galaxy M40.