Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Sturdily built handset with a good mix of hardware and software

It can be stressful buying a new mobile phone, especially when there are so many vendors out there in the market with each one trying to woo the consumer with their many “firsts”. You can expect a larger, sharper display that’s easier to read; better performance; camera breakthroughs and nowadays, a battery you can lean on for a full day before needing a recharge. Phones that support fast charging are in demand. Of course, the company’s reputation and the consumer trust it commands is a key determinant in the purchase decision. Here, Samsung is a safe bet as it stands tall among the other handset makers. It is a well-known brand with handsets that are across various price points, easy to use and sturdily built with a good mix of hardware and software, plus there is a good service network in case any assistance is required, or a breakdown happens.

Cut to present. If you’re in the market for a new model, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G can be a good option. The company claims it’s an all-rounder device that is powered by a 5nm octa-core processor, sports a large 6000mAh battery and 120Hz FHD+ display for a rich immersive experience. It is priced at Rs 18,999 for 6GB+128GB (our trial unit) and at Rs 20,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Let us check out some of its key features and performance.

Galaxy M33 5G features an attractive 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate that makes everyday content look sharp while delivering an immersive and super-smooth viewing experience. Gorilla Glass 5 adds to durability and ensures protection from scratches. Inside, the phone is powered by 5nm-based chipset consisting of 8 cores at up to 2.4GHz, making it fast and power-efficient. It also comes with RAM Plus which intelligently reads usage patterns and provides you up to 16GB virtual RAM to help multitask with ease.

Galaxy M33 5G packs in a robust 6000mAh battery that lasts all day. It comes with reverse charging support to help you easily share power on the go. The phone supports 25W fast charging giving you more power in less time. On the camera front, the phone sports a 50MP main camera to capture high-resolution and clear photos. The 5MP ultra-wide lens with 123-degree field-of-view adds additional perspective to photographs, while the 2MP macro lens takes close-up shots in good detail. The depth camera blurs the background and lets the users take some great portrait shots with bokeh effect. The phone has features like Single Take, Object Eraser and Video TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) to further help you capture some great pictures and videos. The device comes with an 8MP front camera and AR fun mode for high-clarity and eye-catching selfies.

Among other innovations, there is Power Cool Tech in Galaxy M33 5G that keeps away heating issues even after hours of usage. Mainly designed for mobile gamers and heavy video callers, this technology prevents overheating in Galaxy M33 5G and makes sure that the phone remains cool. Additionally, Voice Focus on Galaxy M33 5G cuts out loud background noise and amplifies the receiver’s voice, so that every detail is captured clearly. This ensures that your conversations are high on clarity even when you are in a crowded place or in noisy environments.

Key takeaways: Galaxy M33 5G is a great option if you’re in the market for a moderately priced Samsung phone. It has a good display for everyday usage (playing games, watching a movie or snack video, etc), performance is brisk that is apt for multitasking, there are no app freezes whatsoever. Cameras are often an area where corners are cut on budget and mid-range phones. In general, I was impressed with the quality of shots taken and videos made on this device; even the front camera yields good quality selfies. There are plenty of offerings in this price bracket, but if you’re looking for the core Samsung experience at a more affordable price, this is definitely an option worth considering.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: 5nm octa-core processor

Operating system: Android 12

Memory & storage: 6/8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Camera: 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (rear), 8MP front camera

Battery: 6000mAh, 25W fast charging

Estimated street price: Rs 18,999 (6GB+128GB), Rs 20,499 (8GB+128GB)

You might also be interested in: OnePlus Nord CE2 5G, IQOO Z5 5G, vivo Y73