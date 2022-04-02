Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India, Galaxy A73 5G price revealed: All details

Samsung launched the Galaxy M33 5G in India today, April 2. It’s a successor to the fantastic Galaxy M32 from last year. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price in India starts at Rs 18,999. Samsung has also revealed pricing for the Galaxy A73 5G, alongside, opening pre-reservations for the phone in India. The phone was announced just a few days ago as part of its revamped Galaxy A series line-up for 2022. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G price in India starts at Rs 41,999.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy A73 5G India prices availability

Galaxy M33 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for 6GB/128GB and Rs 20,499 for 8GB/128GB. Samsung will sell the phone at “introductory” prices of Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,499, respectively, for a limited period. The company will also offer Rs 2,000 instant cashback for purchases made using ICICI Bank card. Galaxy M33 5G will go on sale from April 8 (12 noon) on Samsung.com, Amazon and select retail stores.

Galaxy A73 5G is priced at Rs 41,999 for 8GB/128GB and Rs 44,999 for 8GB/256GB. Samsung has started taking pre-reservations for the phone and will offer Galaxy Buds Live worth Rs 6,990 for just Rs 499 as part of a promotional offer. Consumers will also be eligible for up to Rs 3,000 instant cashback via Samsung Finance+, ICICI Bank cards or SBI credit cards. Samsung will kick-off the sales proceedings with an exclusive sale event on Samsung Live on April 8 (6PM).

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy A73 5G specs, features

The Galaxy A73 5G has a 6.7-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone boots Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and is eligible for 4 major OS and 5 years of security updates.

The A73 5G has a 108MP main (OIS)+12MP ultrawide+5MP macro+5MP portrait camera setup. On the front, there is a 32MP camera. The phone has stereo speakers and is IP67-rated, too. You get a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging though there is no charging brick in the box.

The Galaxy M33 5G has a 6.6-inch 1080p TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch with an 8MP selfie camera baked-in. Under the hood, you get an Exynos 1280 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also virtual memory option in this phone that Samsung is calling RAM Plus. Software is Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

Powering the phone is a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. There is no charging brick in the box, though. For photography, the M33 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main (Samsung JN1 sensor), 5MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter.

