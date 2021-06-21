Samsung Galaxy M32 launched in India, will take on Redmi Note 10S and Realme 8 at a price of Rs 14,999

The M32 comes in two configurations: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M32 budget phone in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The M32 will also come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at a price of Rs 16,999. With features like fast AMOLED screen and huge 6,000mAh battery, this is a phone that will take on the Realme 8 (and upcoming Narzo 30) and Redmi Note 10S. Samsung will be also relying on its fine run with Android updates – lately – to make a strong case for the M32.

Galaxy M32 India price and availability details

The M32 comes in two configurations: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. While the former costs Rs 14,999, the latter will sell for Rs 16,999. As a limited period offer, Samsung will offer ICICI users Rs 1,250 instant discount on purchase of M32 bringing the effective price of the phone down to Rs 13,749 (and Rs 15,749). The M32 will be available on Amazon, Samsung.com and physical retail stores pan India from June 28.

Galaxy M32 specs and features

Samsung is touting the display of the M32 as one of its marquee features. The phone comes with a 6.4-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate and 800nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is expandable. Software is Android 11-based One UI version 3.1.

The M32 has four cameras on the back. There is a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros. On the front, it has a 20MP camera.

The phone is further backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging but Samsung is bundling only a 15W fast charger in the box.

Speaking of build and design, the M32 has a plastic back. It’s glossy and comes in two colourways: black and blue. For biometrics, the M32 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Rounding off the package are Samsung Pay Mini and Dolby Atmos (for headphones).

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review: More value than OnePlus 9