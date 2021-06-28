Samsung Galaxy M32: A smooth, multi-tasking mid-range phone that is perfect for binge-watching

The phone is available in two attractive colours—Black and Light Blue.

When a consumer buys a mobile phone online or offline, trust in the brand is a key determinant in influencing the purchase decision, for the simple reason that a user does not want to be saddled with a unworthy device and make frequent trips to the customer care centre etc. Samsung, India’s largest smartphones and consumer electronics brand, is a sure-shot winner when it comes to winning the hearts of the consumers. Its products are top-notch, the company has the largest retail and distribution network in the country, the customer care service is very prompt and efficient. As Dipesh Shah, MD, Samsung R&D Institute, Bengaluru, had told this reviewer in a recent interaction, “As part of our DNA, we are always listening to consumers.”

Cut to present. Samsung has introduced Galaxy M32, a smart, stylish and ultra-fast mobile phone. We have been reviewing this device for the past couple of days, it feels quite sturdy in the hand, is competitively priced and is a decent performer. There are two memory variants here— 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. The phone is available in two attractive colours—Black and Light Blue.

Galaxy M32 comes with an attractive 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen with 90Hz refresh rate for content streaming, video calls and attending online courses. The High Brightness Mode of 800 nits offers a very good immersive viewing experience even in bright sunlight. The 90Hz dynamic refresh rate provides shorter length of motion blur by minimising afterimage in display transition and shorter MPRT (Motion Picture Response Time) which allows faster and smooth display. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that prevents scratches and breakage. Galaxy M32 also comes with Dolby Atmos support while using earphones for a surround sound effect.

Powered by the advanced Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor, Galaxy M32 delivers snappy performance and smooth multitasking while browsing or using multiple apps. The phone sports a monster 6000mAh battery having enough juice to power up your binging sessions all day and night. It supports 25W charging and comes with in-box 15W fast charger that lets you take on the day without having to worry about frequent charging.

On the camera front, we are looking at a versatile 64 MP Quad Camera set-up with 20 MP front camera to take bright, clear selfies. On the rear, there is the 64MP main camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera that enables consumers to capture good landscapes with 123 degrees field of view similar to the human eye. The 2MP macro lens does a great job in taking detailed close-up shots down to the texture. If you switch to the depth mode, the 2 MP camera takes amazing portrait shots with live focus. Galaxy M32 also comes with a slew of camera modes like Hyperlapse, Slow motion, Food Mode, Pro mode and AR zone that let consumers express themselves like never before.

Key takeaways: The Galaxy M series has been a huge hit in the Indian market, primarily because they are smooth, fast and responsive devices and the best part is, they don’t cost a bomb. The M32 is a strong contender in the mid-range segment. It looks sharp, performs well, has a solid battery life and provides a great user experience at an attractive price. Highly recommended.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Processor: Mediatek Helio G80

Operating system: Android 11 (One UI 3.1)

Memory & storage: 4/6GB RAM, 64/128GB storage

Camera: 64+8 MP (ultra-wide) 2MP (macro) +2MP (depth); 20MP (Front)

Battery: 6000mAh battery, 25W Fast charging support

Estimated street price: Rs 14,999 (4GB+64GB), Rs 16,999 (6GB+128GB)