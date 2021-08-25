Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC launched in India: Specs, price, and everything to know

The company is offering the Galaxy M32 5G in two colour variants — Sky Blue and Slate Black

South Korean electronics major Samsung has launched the Galaxy M32 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The company has positioned the phone as a mid-tier 5G offering.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC processor, the Galaxy M32 5G includes a quad-rear camera setup. While the device features a notched display, it is surrounded by thick bezels, especially at the bottom. The Galaxy M32 comes with support for 12 5G bands and has Samsung’s proprietary Knox security built in.

Samsung has priced the Galaxy M32 5G at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. A version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 22,999. The company is offering the Galaxy M32 5G in two colour variants — Sky Blue and Slate Black. The phone will go on sale from September 2 across Samsung.com, Amazon, leading online portals and select retail stores.

The dual-SIM phone runs Android 11 with the company’s OneUI 3.1 on top. The Galaxy M32 5G comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The 128GB inbuilt storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.

The headline feature of Galaxy M32 5G’s quad-rear camera is the 48-megapixel primary sensor, which is accompanied by another 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also features a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter in the notch for crisp photos and videos.

The phone’s connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS. It also features a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side. The Galaxy m32 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.