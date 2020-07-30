Samsung Galaxy M31s brings 64MP quad cameras and 6,000mAh battery at under Rs 20,000

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M31s in India as its answer to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Realme 6 Pro. The phone in question brings a large Super AMOLED display, up to 8GB RAM, 64MP quad rear cameras and 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging plus reverse charging at around Rs 20,000. The Galaxy M31s follows close on the heels of the Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M31, both of which have been praised for their outstanding battery life and generally good all-round performance.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M31s in India in two configurations, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. While the 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy M31s has been launched at a price of Rs 19,499, the 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 21,499 starting from August 6. Samsung Galaxy M31s will be sold via Amazon India, Samsung.com and select retail stores.

Speaking of core specs, the Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a 6.5-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with 420 nits of brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Samsung is using a Galaxy S20-like centrally-positioned punch hole cutout in the phone that also houses a 32MP selfie camera (that can also do 4K videos).

Under the hood, the Galaxy M31s has Samsung’s Exynos 9611 processor (same as the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s) paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable. The dual-SIM phone runs Android 10-based One UI software and is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support through USB Type C. The phone also supports reverse charging which means that you can use the Galaxy M31s as a portable power bank (wired) to charge other devices.

The phone has four rear cameras on the rear. There’s a 64MP main (Sony IMX682 sensor), a 12MP ultra wide-angle (with 123-degree field-of-view), and two 5MP cameras for depth and macros respectively.

The Galaxy M31s has an all-plastic body with a gradient finish available in two colourways, Mirage Blue and Mirage Black. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.