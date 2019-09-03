Samsung Galaxy M30s with huge 6000mAh battery set for September 18 launch: Check price, more specifications here

As per the Samsung Galaxy M30s page on Amazon India, the company teases long gaming hours and photography experience (Source: Amazon India/Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy M30s will be launched in India on September 18 at 12 noon on the e-commerce website, Amazon.in. Amazon has dedicated a microsite where it revealed Galaxy M30s design, battery capacity, camera setup and other specifications.

Like its predecessors, the latest Galaxy M series smartphone will be exclusively available online and will be launched on Amazon India. The launch event is likely to be live-streamed on Samsung India website. In a first in a Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy M30s packs a 6,000mAh of battery. Samsung packing a big-battery in Galaxy M30s was seen as coming from long.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy M30s is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000, IANS had cited industry sources as saying last week. The Galaxy M30s price is similar to its predecessor M30, which was launched at Rs 14,990 for its base 4GB RAM+64GB inbuilt storage variant, and went up to Rs 17,990 for its top-end 6GB RAM+128GB inbuilt storage variant.

As per the Samsung Galaxy M30s page on Amazon India, the company teases long gaming hours and photography experience. The Galaxy M30s will sport a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with an FHD+ resolution. Although the company has not revealed the size of the display, the smartphone has been listed on the Android Enterprise directory. The smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage variants, and would run Android 9.0 Pie.

The Galaxy M30s will unveil a “new powerful processor”. The smartphone manufacturer is teasing a new chipset powering the Galaxy M30s. The latest smartphone version will be a major upgrade to the original Galaxy M30 and it may be the Exynos 9610 SoC as previously rumoured. An earlier leak of the Samsung Galaxy M30s had also tipped Wi-Fi 802.11ac connectivity with 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band support. Coming to the camera, the company teases a 48-megapixel triple rear camera with “Monster” shots.