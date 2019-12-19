Samsung Galaxy M30S review: Great camera, powerful battery

Galaxy M30s has not only topped the rankings on Amazon.in’s bestseller list, but is also Amazon.in’s highest-rated smartphone in the Rs. 10,000-20,000 category

It’s the number one bestseller on Amazon marketplace; we are talking about Samsung Galaxy M30s, a mid-range phone that was launched during the festive season and has gone on to become a hot favourite among millennials and Gen Z consumers. Galaxy M30s has not only topped the rankings on Amazon.in’s bestseller list, but is also Amazon.in’s highest-rated smartphone in the Rs. 10,000-20,000 category, with an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5.

During the course of the year, we managed to get our hands on several of the M series devices. For the sake of record, let me mention that the M series, conceived from the ground up here, has been a huge hit in India. The newest member in the series is the Galaxy M30s that comes with a Super AMOLED display, 48MP camera, 6000 mAh battery, among other features. The M30s is intended for the tech-savvy young millennials and Gen Z. While the monster 6,000 mAh battery is intended for uninterrupted productivity, a triple rear camera setup with 48MP main shooter for snapping great pictures, and AI Game Booster for seamless gaming experience, makes the device a hot favourite among the youngsters. The M30s joins the four existing smartphones in the Galaxy M line – M10, M20, M30 and M40 – to provide a nice option for consumers looking for a decent mid-range device.

Galaxy M30s is available in two variants—4+64GB and 6+128GB. Both the variants are powered with LPDDR4X Ram and UFS 2.1 Storage. The storage is expandable to 512GB via Micro SD. Galaxy M30s is available for Rs. 13,999 for the 4+64GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 6+128GB variant. Both the variants are powered with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 Storage. Galaxy M30s is available in dual tone colours – Opal Black, Sapphire Blue and Pearl White.

Galaxy M30s is available on Amazon.in as well as Samsung.com.

Estimated street price: Rs. 13,999 (4+64GB), Rs. 16,999 (6+128GB)