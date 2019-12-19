Samsung Galaxy M30S review: Great camera, powerful battery

By: |
Published: December 19, 2019 2:53:33 AM

Samsung Galaxy M30s takes top spot on Amazon’s best seller list.

Galaxy M30s has not only topped the rankings on Amazon.in’s bestseller list, but is also Amazon.in’s highest-rated smartphone in the Rs. 10,000-20,000 category

It’s the number one bestseller on Amazon marketplace; we are talking about Samsung Galaxy M30s, a mid-range phone that was launched during the festive season and has gone on to become a hot favourite among millennials and Gen Z consumers. Galaxy M30s has not only topped the rankings on Amazon.in’s bestseller list, but is also Amazon.in’s highest-rated smartphone in the Rs. 10,000-20,000 category, with an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5.

During the course of the year, we managed to get our hands on several of the M series devices. For the sake of record, let me mention that the M series, conceived from the ground up here, has been a huge hit in India. The newest member in the series is the Galaxy M30s that comes with a Super AMOLED display, 48MP camera, 6000 mAh battery, among other features. The M30s is intended for the tech-savvy young millennials and Gen Z. While the monster 6,000 mAh battery is intended for uninterrupted productivity, a triple rear camera setup with 48MP main shooter for snapping great pictures, and AI Game Booster for seamless gaming experience, makes the device a hot favourite among the youngsters. The M30s joins the four existing smartphones in the Galaxy M line – M10, M20, M30 and M40 – to provide a nice option for consumers looking for a decent mid-range device.

Galaxy M30s is available in two variants—4+64GB and 6+128GB. Both the variants are powered with LPDDR4X Ram and UFS 2.1 Storage. The storage is expandable to 512GB via Micro SD. Galaxy M30s is available for Rs. 13,999 for the 4+64GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 6+128GB variant. Both the variants are powered with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 Storage. Galaxy M30s is available in dual tone colours – Opal Black, Sapphire Blue and Pearl White.

Galaxy M30s is available on Amazon.in as well as Samsung.com.

Estimated street price: Rs. 13,999 (4+64GB), Rs. 16,999 (6+128GB)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Samsung Galaxy M30S review: Great camera, powerful battery
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Apple, Google, Amazon to create common standard for smart home devices
2Indian enterprises not fully prepared to risk-proof digital transformation journey: Study
3Facebook says it can locate users who opt out of tracking