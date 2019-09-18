Samsung Galaxy M30s puts whopping 6000mAh battery in a Rs 13,999 phone; Galaxy M10s launched

Samsung Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M10s have been officially launched in India. The latest upgrades to the Galaxy M series comes close on the heels of the last week’s release of Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s. Samsung is expanding its online-exclusive Galaxy M range with the ‘s’ variants for two of the most-selling smartphones. The Galaxy M30s boasts of a 6000mAh battery, which is a first in the price segment. As with the previous models, the Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M10s come with Super AMOLED displays in the budget and mid-range price categories.

The Galaxy M30s comes in two variants – the 6GB/128GB model costs Rs 16,999 and the 4GB/64GB model is priced at Rs 13,999. It has Opal Black, Sapphire Blue and Pearl White as colour options. The Galaxy M10s has just one model packing 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and costs Rs 8,999. The colour variants for the Galaxy M10s are Stone Blue and Piano Black. Both the smartphones will be available to buy via Amazon and Samsung online store starting September 29.

Samsung has also announced a new 3GB/32GB variant for the Galaxy M30.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M30s is a big upgrade on the Galaxy M30. There is a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with Widevine L1 certification that ensures high quality content on streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor clocked at up to 2.3GHz. It has two RAM and storage configurations – 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB – both of which are expandable via microSD card.

There are triple cameras on the Galaxy M30s – a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy M30s packs a 16-megapixel sensor on the front inside the U-shaped notch. The smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery that charges at up to 15W via the bundled charger. It runs Android 9 Pie-based One UI.

Coming to the Galaxy M10s, the smartphone has a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V Display. It is powered by an octa-core 1.6GHz Exynos 7884B processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card. It has a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor in a dual camera setup at the back. For selfies, the Galaxy M10s puts a 5-megapixel snapper at the front inside the notch. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.