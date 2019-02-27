Samsung Galaxy M30 with triple cameras goes official: Could the price give Redmi Note 7 run for money?

Galaxy M30 has three cameras on the back

Samsung Galaxy M30 has been launched in India at an online event live streamed on Facebook. The Galaxy M30 is the bigger sibling of the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 that were launched in late January. This makes the Galaxy M30 more feature-rich than the other two Galaxy M smartphones. Galaxy M30 has a Super-AMOLED display, three cameras, and a 5000mAh battery to take on rivals in the mid-range segment. Samsung is continuing with the online-only approach for the sale, which is why Galaxy M30 will be available to purchase via Amazon.in and Samsung online store.

The India pricing of the Galaxy M30 is Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant; and Rs 17,990 for the variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There are two colour options – Gradation Black and Gradation Blue. The Galaxy M30 appears like the contender to the Redmi Note 7, which will be launched in India on February 28. The sale starts at 12 noon on March 7 via the online channels.

The Galaxy M30 has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super-AMOLED Infinity-U Display, which is essentially Samsung’s way of calling the u-shaped cutout at the top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 processor clocked at maximum 1.8GHz. The Galaxy M30 packs 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via microSD card. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience 9.5, which debuted with the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 devices.

There are three cameras on the Galaxy M30 – a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth camera, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. There is an LED flash below the camera island. For selfies, a 16-megapixel camera resides inside the U-shaped cutout while the display doubles as flash. The smartphone bears a fingerprint sensor at the back.

One of the biggest highlights of the Galaxy M30 is the 5000mAh battery, which was last seen on the Galaxy M20. Samsung says that the battery can last for over a day but we reserve our opinion until our review is out. The battery is fast-chargeable with a 15W charger bundled with the unit. Samsung Galaxy M30 has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone supports Dolby Atmos, Samsung Mall app, and more.