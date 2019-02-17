Samsung Galaxy M30 to launch on February 27 in India

Samsung India has teased the Galaxy M30 launch on Twitter, confirming that the phone will be available on Amazon.

Samsung is seemingly leaving no stone unturned to one-up Xiaomi. After an early head-start with the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, Samsung has announced it is launching the third device in its India-first Galaxy M-series – the Galaxy M30, on February 27. Xiaomi is launching the crazy 48MP camera-toting Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28. So, you can do the math.

Samsung has taken to social media to confirm that it will officially launch the Galaxy M30 in India on February 27, and it has also revealed what the phone will look like. The Galaxy M30 will look a lot like the Galaxy M20 from the front as well as from the back. But there will be one major difference between the two phones.

While the Galaxy M20 has a dual camera setup on the rear, the Galaxy M30 will come with three rear cameras. An IANS report recently suggested that the price of the Galaxy M30 could start at around Rs 15,000. If true, that would make it the most affordable phone to pack a triple camera setup.

Also Read: Flipkart TV Days Sale: Don’t miss this last day offers on LG, Vu, Mi

Samsung Mobile India Tweet:

Time to get powered like never before!

Introducing the new Galaxy M30 with 3X power. #IM3XPOWERD

Unveiling on 27th Feb.

Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/Ff2nsgJ8rV — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) February 16, 2019

The triple camera setup on the M30 is rumoured to be 13MP+5MP+5MP and even though the functionality of each of these sensors is unknown, chances are it could be standard+wide-angle+depth much like the Galaxy A7.

Moving on, sharing the design of the Galaxy M20 also means that the Galaxy M30 will possibly come with Samsung’s Infinity-V teardrop/waterdrop notch. That said, the product render shared by the company features a curvier notch, raising the question – could the Galaxy M30 be Samsung’s first ever Infinity-U based smartphone? Product renders can be deceiving, so we will just have to wait and watch out on that one.

Like the Galaxy M20, the Galaxy M30 is also rumoured to come with the same 6.3-inch 1080p+ display and the same Exynos 7904 processor as the M20. It will also reportedly come with the same 5,000mAh battery with USB Type-C fast charging support.

Just like the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 before it, the Galaxy M30 will be also an Amazon India-exclusive in the country and should be also available on Samsung’s own e-store.