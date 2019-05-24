title-bar

Samsung Galaxy M30, M20, M10 to get Android 9 Pie update: How to download & install

New Delhi | Published: May 24, 2019 6:00:19 PM

Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M10 are receiving the Android 9 Pie update soon

Samsung Galaxy M series is now getting Android 9 Pie as a part of an update that will roll out in June. Samsung Galaxy M30 (Review), Galaxy M20 (Review), and Galaxy M10 will finally support advanced features that the Galaxy S and Galaxy A smartphones launched this year already have. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy M40 – the most premium phone of the series – next month, which is why the Android Pie rollout seems to have been expedited.

All three Galaxy M series phones will be updated to Android 9 Pie along with Android security update for the month of May. The rollout is expected to begin June 3. It is not clear if One UI will be rolled out to the Galaxy M series phones though. The Android 9 Pie is already available on Samsung’s premium phones and the recently launched Galaxy A series phones, along with One UI.

To update your Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, or Galaxy M10 phone, go to phone’s settings. Now, tap on Software Update to check if you have received the update notification automatically. If not, tap on Download and install to manually check for updates. On seeing an update file, tap on download now button to continue with updating. It is advisable to back your data up before beginning the process.

Samsung Galaxy M series was launched in the months of January and February as a fresh online-only range to fend off the increasing competition from Xiaomi and the new entrant Realme. Samsung has been struggling to make a comeback as a top seller in the budget segment after Xiaomi’s cut-throat upheaval.

The Galaxy M series, fortunately, turned around Samsung’s business in the price category but could not cut the rival’s business enough to reclaim the top spot. Its Galaxy A series is said to have done phenomenally well, wherein 5 million units were sold in 70 days that generated a revenue of $1 billion.

