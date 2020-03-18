Samsung Galaxy M21 launched in India, brings 48MP triple cameras and 6,000mAh battery for Rs 12,999

At its price, the Samsung Galaxy M21 will compete with phones like the Realme 6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Samsung has launched a new budget-oriented Galaxy M-series phone in India, called the Galaxy M21. The Galaxy M21 is successor to last year’s Galaxy M20 and will be available in two configurations, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. Only the 4GB/64GB Galaxy M21 model is currently listed on Amazon India, which seems to be the exclusive online retail partner for the phone in question. The 4GB/64GB Galaxy M21 price in India is Rs 12,999. The price of the high-end 6GB/128GB model hasn’t been revealed yet.

Speaking of specs, the Galaxy M21 has a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ or 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with Samsung’s Infinity-U waterdrop-style notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is further expandable by up to 512GB via micro-SD card. The dual-SIM phone runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 software and is backed by a sizeable 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging via USB Type-C.

On to the optics, the Galaxy M21 comes with three cameras on the back. There’s a 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide-angle with 123-degree field-of-view, and another 5MP depth camera for bokeh shots. On the front, the Galaxy M21 has a 20MP camera.

As per the Amazon listing, the 4GB/64GB model of the Samsung Galaxy M21 will go on sale in India from March 23. The Galaxy M21 will be available in two colour options, Midnight Blue and Raven Black.

At its price, the Samsung Galaxy M21 will compete with phones like the Realme 6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, both of which pack better specs at similar prices.

The Galaxy M21 India launch comes close on the heels of the Galaxy M31 launch. The Galaxy M31 may be considered as a more powerful version of the Galaxy M21 with its main USP being its 64MP main camera.