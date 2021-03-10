Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s and Galaxy M51 get limited period price cut in India; details

Samsung is offering discount on its Galaxy M-series phones

Samsung is celebrating the two-year anniversary of the Galaxy-M Series in India and for the same, it has announced a sale that ends on March 12. The brand is offering discounts on four of its Galaxy M series models through its website and Amazon. Buyers can also get additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange of their old smartphone for a new Galaxy smartphone and another Rs 1,000 cashback on using a credit or debit card.

The offers are available on four handsets i.e Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s and galaxy M51 handsets. Samsung is also slated to launch its Galaxy M12 smartphone on March 11. The phone will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and has a 90Hz refresh rate.

As for the ongoing sale, Samsung’s M21 is equipped with an Exynos 9611 SoC, has a 6000mAh battery, 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage, a triple rear camera setup and a 48-megapixel primary sensor. At the sale, the smartphone will be available at Rs 13,999 for the base 4G+64G model.

Galaxy M31 is equipped with Exynos 9611 and has a 6000mAh battery, 6GB RAM, 128 GB storage, a quad rear camera setup and a 64-megapixel primary sensor. At the sale, the smartphone will be available at Rs 16,499. Its upgrade M31s has a slightly bigger and AMOLED infinity-O Display and supports reverse charging, has pre-installed Intelli-Cam feature to deliver an enhanced camera experience is priced at 18,499 on Amazon.

Galaxy M51 is equipped with Snapdragon 730G SoC and has a bigger 7000mAh battery, 6GB RAM, 128 GB storage, a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. At the sale, the smartphone will be available at Rs 22,999. Galaxy M51 is reportedly receiving the Android 11-based Samsung One UI 3.1 update soon.