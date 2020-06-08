Samsung Galaxy M21: A good blend of price and performance

Galaxy M21 comes in two memory configuration—4/64 GB and 6/128 GB, now available at a special price of Rs 12,699 for the 4/64GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 6/128 GB variant on Amazon .in.

On a recent visit to the nearby market, I could see that the footfall at mobile stores had gone up. Saddled with non-functional handsets, people are on the lookout for affordable mobile phones that are sturdy and work fine. Eavesdropping on one such conversation between a store manager and a customer, I could figure out that while queries are aplenty on numerous brands, when it comes to trust in the brand, Samsung is miles ahead. The South Korean consumer electronics brand’s Galaxy M devices are quite sought-after; in particular, the Galaxy M21 that was launched just before the lockdown.

Galaxy M21 comes in two memory configuration—4/64 GB and 6/128 GB, now available at a special price of Rs 12,699 for the 4/64GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 6/128 GB variant on Amazon.in.You can get the 4/64 GB variant at Rs 13,199 and the 6/128 GB variant at Rs 15,499 in offline retail stores and Samsung.com.

Needless to say, these new prices make Galaxy M21 one of the best models for the value-conscious Gen Z and young millennials looking out for a powerful smartphone. As Asim Warsi, senior vice-president, Mobile Business, Samsung India, says: “Galaxy M has gone on to become the most popular online brand for Samsung in India in a very short span of time. Today, Galaxy M is synonymous with powerful specs and consumer-centric innovations.”

Galaxy M21 represents the best of M series; it combines a powerful battery, great cameras and an attractive screen into an attractive package for India’s next generation. The USP of the new phone is its super-powerful 6000mAh battery that lasts through the day and night. At my end, it lasted full three days of moderate usage. The type C fast charging feature ensures 3X speed as compared to normal charging, thanks to the 15W in-box charger.

Galaxy M21 comes with a bright and attractive Super AMOLED 16.21 cm (6.4-inch) full HD+ display that gives users a great visual experience. On the camera front, there’s a versatile and powerful triple camera system to ensure great shots under all lighting conditions. Its 48MP main camera comes with F2.0 aperture. The 8MP Ultra Wide camera has a 123-degree field of view, allowing users to see as much as the human eye.

The third 5MP depth camera helps users capture the subject and the background separately to get beautiful Live Focus shots. Galaxy M21’s 20MP front camera comes with built-in filters and different camera modes so you can take the best possible selfies.

Probing the interiors, we see the device is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 Octa-core processor that not only enhances user experience through great network speed, but also allows smooth multitasking.

Let me talk about some India-specific features. First, multilingual typing; this feature makes the native keyboard come “alive” by offering multilingual predictions. By using AI, the keyboard is able to detect the language used by the user while typing. Second is Finder. This feature makes search on the phone come “alive” by letting users find app content quickly.

With Finder, users will now be able to search for content across entertainment, e-commerce, food and travel domains available within popular apps installed on their phones. Third is Smart Crop, an interesting feature that makes screenshots come “alive” by intelligently detecting the hero block/image within the screenshot. With a single tap, Smart Crop will help users save, share or edit the most relevant part of the screenshot.

My takeaway: The Galaxy M21 is one of the best mid-range phones in the market right now with good features and performance, at a fantastic price. Highly recommended.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.4-inch, Super AMOLED full HD+ display

Processor: Exynos 9611 (Upto 2.3 GHz Octa-core processor)

Memory & storage: 4/6GB RAM, 64/128GB storage

Camera: 48+8+5MP (rear), 20MP front camera

Battery: 6000mAh (15W)

Estimated street price: Rs 12,699 (4/64GB), Rs 14,999 (6/128GB)