Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition launched in India to take on Redmi Note 10, Narzo 30: Everything to know

This is a follow up to the original Galaxy M21 from last year.

Samsung is launching the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition budget phone in India today with a starting price of Rs 12,499. This is a follow up to the original Galaxy M21 from last year. It will be available in two configurations, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. At its price, the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will compete with phones like the Redmi Note 10, Realme 8 and Realme Narzo 30.

Galaxy M21 2021 Edition price and availability

The M21 2021 Edition is priced at Rs 12,499 for a variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 14,499. The phone will be available during Amazon India’s Prime Day promotional sale event from July 26 (12PM). It should be available via Samsung online and offline stores pan India.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M32 review: Playing to its strengths

Galaxy M21 2021 Edition specs and features

Speaking of specs, the M21 2021 Edition has a 6.4-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with Samsung’s Infinity-U waterdrop-style notch, same as its predecessor. The phone is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is further expandable by up to 512GB via micro-SD card. Unlike the M21 from last year, its 2021 model runs One UI Core software based on Android 11. This is a software reserved for the company’s entry-level offerings.

Under the hood, the M21 2021 Edition has a sizeable 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging via USB Type-C.

Also Read | The Redmi Note 10T is Xiaomi’s first ‘budget’ 5G phone in India, but there’s a catch

On to the optics, the phone comes with three cameras on the back. There’s an upgraded 48MP main camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL GM2 sensor, 8MP ultrawide-angle with 123-degree field-of-view, and another 5MP depth camera. On the front, it has a 20MP camera.

The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition India launch comes close on the heels of the Galaxy M32 and Galaxy F22 launch.