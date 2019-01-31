Samsung Galaxy M20&M10: Millennials will find these hard to resist

Galaxy M20 will be priced at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the 3GB+32GB variant will cost Rs 10,990.

Samsung is the marker leader and a trusted brand in India’s smartphone market across high-end, middle-end and lower-end segments. The South Korean consumer electronics giant has its ears to the ground, getting insights from consumers and coming up with products that resonate well with Indian consumers. Asim Warsi, senior vice-president, Samsung India, remarks: “Today’s millennials prefer a smartphone that is lighting fast, runs longer and comes loaded with latest innovations.” No wonder, the company has broken new ground and introduced Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 smartphones that have been designed ground up in the country for young millennials.

Galaxy M series smartphones come with a vastly superior infinity-V display and powerful features such as dual camera with ultra-wide lens, long lasting battery, high performance processors, among others. What’s interesting to note is that this new Galaxy M series makes its global debut in India. The devices will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 5 next week, in Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black colours.

Galaxy M20 will be priced at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the 3GB+32GB variant will cost Rs 10,990. Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs 8,990 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 7,990 for the 2GB+16GB. We have been privy to both the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 devices for over a week now, checking out some of the new features and evaluating their overall performance.

At first look, one can make out that the M20 and M10 phones are powerful and stylish, and have been designed to appeal to today’s tech-savvy youngsters. Galaxy M20 comes with a true FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ infinity-V display, while Galaxy M10 has a HD 6.2-inch HD+ infinity-V display ensuring a good immersive viewing experience. Both Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 come with Widevine L1 certification for seamless streaming of HD content through popular apps.

To ensure non-stop streaming of music and video, Samsung has packed a powerful 5000 mAh battery in Galaxy M20. It doesn’t stop here. The power management feature in Galaxy M20 boasts of a multi-layered technology system that ensures low power consumption. The type C fast charging feature ensures 3x speed as compared to the normal charging, thanks to the 15W in-box charger.

Galaxy M20 is powered by Samsung’s latest Exynos 7904 octa-core processor that enhances user experience through excellent network speed, smooth multitasking and low power consumption. Galaxy M10 is powered by Exynos 7870 octa-core processor. Galaxy M20 comes with fingerprint as well as Face Unlock features to enhance consumer security. Galaxy M10 comes with face recognition unlock feature.

Powerful dual camera is another major highlight of Galaxy M series, as today’s millennials love to click photos and make videos on the go. Both Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 sport dual rear camera, with ultra-wide feature. Both the devices come with a 13MP primary rear camera that has F1.9 aperture. The secondary rear camera has a 5MP ultra-wide feature. The ultra-wide mode lets users capture more expansive photos with complete ease. It is perfectly suited for capturing landscapes, cityscapes, group photos, etc., when users want to fit a lot into one single frame.

Both the devices are also equipped with great low-aperture lenses, allowing consumers to capture sharp, crisp and clear photos, even in low light conditions. The dual rear camera setup ensures perfect live focus portrait shots too. Additionally, Galaxy M series comes with a new Samsung Experience version 9.5 UX which is optimised for a fast and smooth user experience. Both come with dedicated storage slot expandable to 512GB and have dual SIM VoLTE support.

If you are familiar with Samsung devices, you’ll surely know that handsets from this South Korean firmexcel in three critical areas—design, display and camera technology. Both the Galaxy M20 and M10 are strikingly beautiful Android devices that are sure to find a place in the hearts of many people here. They are designed for those who want a fashionable and powerful smartphone.

The new Galaxy M series phones left a lasting impression on me. They look sharp, perform well, have a solid battery life and provide a great user experience at an attractive price. Highly recommended.