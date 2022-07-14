Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G budget phones launched in India: Check prices, full specs

Samsung, today, launched the Galaxy M13 series in India. The series spawns two models, one with 5G and another with LTE connectivity. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G price in India starts at Rs 13,9999. Samsung Galaxy M13 4G model starts at Rs 11,999.

SAMSUNG GALAXY M13, GALAXY M13 5G SPECS, FEATURES

Galaxy M13 5G comes with a 6.5-inch 720p display with a 90Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Samsung doesn’t specify the panel type –though presumably it is TFT— but it says it can peak 400nits.

Under the hood, you get an 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone supports RAM Plus virtual memory, so in theory you can expand the RAM by another 6GB, probably why Samsung says it comes with “up to 12GB RAM.” You can expand the phone’s storage by up to 1TB through the available micro-SD card slot.

The M13 5G runs Samsung’s One UI Core 4 software based on Android 12 and supports 11 5G bands. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Charging brick is bundled.

For photography, you get dual rear cameras here which is a combination of a 50MP main and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 5MP camera.

The 4G version of the Galaxy M13 has a 6.6-inch 1080p LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Samsung claims it can peak 480nits.

Under the hood, you get an Exynos 850 chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone also supports RAM Plus virtual memory and storage expansion.

The M13 runs Samsung’s One UI Core 4 software based on Android 12 and is powered by a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Charging brick is bundled.

For photography, you get triple rear cameras here which is a combination of a 50MP main, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera.

Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G will be available in Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, and Stardust Brown colourways.

SAMSUNG GALAXY M13, GALAXY M13 5G PRICES IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Galaxy M13 5G starts at Rs 13,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 15,999. Galaxy M13 starts at Rs 11,999 for 4GB/64GB going up to Rs 13,999 for a version with 6GB/128GB.

ICICI Bank card users will be eligible for a Rs 1,000 instant discount on purchase of M13 and M13 5G as part of special launch offer. Both phones will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon and select retail stores starting July 23.

