Samsung Galaxy M12: Good pick in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment

Moving on to the cameras, Galaxy M12 sports a competent Quad Camera set-up to address millennials’ needs for capturing important moments on the go.

Picking a mobile phone in the sub-15K segment can be a little confusing for the simple reason that almost every handset maker is vying for market share in this category. There are numerous choices available, every player tends to lay emphasis on their design, camera and battery innovations—leaving the consumer thoroughly clueless on what device to pick. Whichever Samsung phone you consider, each stands out, especially in the mid-range segment. That’s due to their attractive and sturdy design, fast processor, decent cameras, long-lasting battery life – distinctive features and good overall performance you will struggle to find elsewhere.

Galaxy M series has turned two since its launch in 2019; it has been designed ground-up in India and quite frankly, it’s a rich combination of style and substance. In recent times, we have reviewed Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M21 and it’s now time to look at their latest introduction—Galaxy M12. It comes with an attractive Infinity-V Display with 90Hz refresh rate, powerful 8nm Exynos processor on top of massive 6000mAh battery for extended battery life and a good performing Quad Camera set-up.

Galaxy M12 is available in Black, Blue and White colours and is priced at Rs 10,999 for 4GB + 64 GB variant and `13,499 for 6GB + 128 GB variant. Our trial unit was the Black, 6GB + 128 device; based on our experience I strongly recommend you should consider this in the sub-15K segment. Let us check out some of its key features and overall performance.

Galaxy M12 features an attractive haze and matt finish with smooth curves offering a comfortable grip while watching your favourite movies or shows. It has a side fingerprint sensor. The device feels great to hold and everything combined, I think it is a solidly dependable phone that is great for everyday use.

Galaxy M12 brings a massive upgrade to its display with 90Hz refresh rate. Along with 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, it is a delight for binge-watchers to enjoy their favourite content on the go. Whether you are playing a game or binge-watching your favourite web series, the 20:9 aspect ratio coupled with Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets offers pretty good audio and cinematic viewing experience.

Inside, the phone is powered by Exynos 850 octa-core 2.0GHz 8nm processor. This ensures optimised performance of the phone, the power-efficient 8nm processor offers snappy performance, smooth multitasking and reduced power consumption while browsing or using multiple apps. Galaxy M12 comes with Android 11 out of the box and supports One UI 3.1 core that offers separate viewing and interaction areas for natural interactions along with the Night Mode for a comfortable viewing experience at night time.

There is a massive 6000mAh battery and in-box 15W fast charger that ensures you do not have to worry about frequent charging. The device comes with Adaptive Fast Charging technology that gets the battery back to 100% very less time. Coupled with 8nm processor, this battery will be extremely power efficient, leading to more than a day’s usage.

Moving on to the cameras, Galaxy M12 sports a competent Quad Camera set-up to address millennials’ needs for capturing important moments on the go. On the rear, it comes with a high resolution quad camera set-up with True 48MP main camera that leverages ISOCELL GM2 sensor, to help you capture detailed shots with good clarity. Trust me, with the Galaxy M12, you can always ensure that your photographs reproduce high colour fidelity and quality pictures even in the most challenging lighting conditions.

The 5MP ultra-wide lens has 123-degree field of view that adds more perspective to images while the 2MP macro lens takes detailed close-up shots. The 2MP depth camera gives good portrait shots and smooth bokeh effects to photos of people, animals or food you love. The Galaxy M12 offers different ways to decorate your snapshots and personalise your photos with Live Stickers. It comes with 8MP front camera for high-resolution selfies.

Overall, the Galaxy M12 is a fast phone with versatile cameras and very good battery life. It feels solidly reliable and appealing and hence finds a strong recommendation.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display, 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: 8nm processor Exynos850; Octa 2.0GHz

Operating system: Android 11

Memory & storage: 4/6GB, 64/128GB internal storage

Camera: True 48MP (main) + 5MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro) +2MP (depth); 8MP front camera

Battery: 6000mAh battery, 15W Fast charging

Estimated street price: Rs 10,999 (4+64GB),Rs 13,499 (6+128GB)