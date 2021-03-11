Samsung Galaxy M12 budget phone with 6,000mAh launched in India: specs, features, price, everything to know

Apart from the RAM and storage bit, all the remaining features of the two phones remain identical.

Samsung launched the Galaxy M12 budget phone in India on Thursday. The phone which comes with a 6,000mAh battery and is powered by Samsung Exynos 850 SoC will be on sale on online shopping platform Amazon. Other notable features of the smartphone include a quad camera setup on its back with 48MP main camera.

Samsung Galaxy M12 India price

The newly launched phone is going to be available in India in two variants- 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage model- with the former available at the market price of Rs 10,999 and the latter at Rs 13,499. Apart from the RAM and storage bit, all the remaining features of the two phones remain identical.

As far as the colour combinations are concerned, the phone will be available in three colours namely Elegant Blue, Attractive Black, and Trendy Emerald Green. With regard to the online selling platform, the phone will be available on Amazon starting from March 18. In addition to Amazon, it will also be available at select retail stores from the same day. With an offer of Rs 1,000 cashback available on Amazon for ICICI card holders, the phone can effectively be bought at Rs 1,000 less than the market price.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

The dual sim supporting phone runs Android-based One UI. The screen specifications of the phone are also decent with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) touch screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone also has the capacity to upgrade its storage capacity by using an external storage device up to 1TB.

The 48MP quad camera has a f/2.0 aperture. In addition to the main camera, the phone also has a 5MP secondary ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The 6,000mAH battery can be used continuously for up to 58 hours of talk time on a 4G network, as per the claims of the company.