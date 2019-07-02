Samsung Galaxy M10 price slashed by Rs 1,000: Where to avail the offer

Samsung Galaxy M10 is seeing a price cut of Rs 1,000 months after it was launched as one of the first two phones under the Galaxy M series. The Galaxy M10 can be purchased at Rs 6,990 for the 2GB/16GB variant and Rs 7,990 for the 3GB/32GB variant. The variants were earlier priced at Rs 7,990 and Rs 8,990, respectively.

The new pricing of the Galaxy M10 is now live on Samsung online store and Amazon.in. In a Twitter announcement, Samsung said that this is a limited-period offer, so interested buyers must hurry up. The exact time when the offer will end is not known, although. With the new pricing, Galaxy M10 directly competes with the Realme C1 and Nokia 2.2.

With the unending onslaught by Chinese players, Samsung has been forced to resort to methods like lowering the prices of its products to gain sales on par with brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, and Oppo. The Galaxy M series, which was introduced in January this year, was Samsung’s first online-only phone series, which was said to target millennials. In May, the company reported that its Galaxy M series crossed 2 million sales.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M40 as the fourth device in the series. It comes with a punch-hole camera setup on the display, much like what Galaxy S10 phones have. The company is also touting the sound-cast technology on the Galaxy M40 that essentially allows the vibrations to produce sound in the absence of the earpiece speaker.

Coming to the Galaxy M10 specifications, the smartphone comes with 6.26-inch HD+ display, Exynos 7870 processor, two RAM and storage configurations, Android 9 Pie-based One UI. It has a 13-megapixel rear sensor along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. There is a 5-megapixel front camera on the Galaxy M10. It is backed by a 3400mAh battery under the hood.