Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 to make debut in India on January 28; said to skip Android 9 Pie at launch

SamMobile had also put out a screenshot of the Samsung Members App that contains Android 9.0 Pie schedule for eligible smartphones.

South Korean company Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy M series in India on January 28 with Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 as the first two smartphones. Prices of these smartphones are expected to be lower than Rs 15,000. According to IANS report, Galaxy M10 will be priced at Rs 7,990, even as Galaxy M20 can be bought at Rs 10,990. Both devices will be exclusive to Amazon.in. The sale for the same will start from March 5.

As per reports, these phones will be launched with older Android Oreo version and would receive Android 9.0 Pie this year.

SamMobile had also put out a screenshot of the Samsung Members App that contains Android 9.0 Pie schedule for eligible smartphones. Both M10 and Galaxy M20 are scheduled to be upgraded to Android 9.0 Pie in August this year, as per the list.

The new One UI skin is based on Android 9 Pie, however, it is said that Galaxy M series will skip it at the launch. This Android version brings with itself a number of features like actions buttons, key tabs, and pop-ups to make it more user-friendly, design to flagship phones of Samsung as also better Night Mode.

Also read: Samsung to make at least 1 million foldable phones

Next month, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, as well as Samsung Galaxy Note8, will get Android Pie updates. The list contains a timeline for Samsung’s tablets. The other device, Galaxy Tab S3 would also be upgraded to Pie this year in August. Apart from these, Galaxy Tab A and Galaxy Tab A are also expected to receive the update in September and October this year respectively.