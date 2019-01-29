Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 ‘India-first’ phones with Infinity-V Displays launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M20 and M10 have been launched in India

Samsung has finally announced the launch of its Galaxy M series in India targeted especially at the Indian ‘millennials’, hence the letter M in the name. The company has launched two of many Galaxy M series phones – the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 – also touted as the ‘India-first’ devices. Both the smartphones are also the company’s first devices to come with the Infinity-V displays announced last year. They are also the flagbearers of the South Korean company’s new strategy to reinforce its dominion in the entry-level and budget smartphone range in the country, which is currently a stronghold of Xiaomi.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 come in two variants. The Galaxy M10 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,990 while its 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model costs Rs 8,990. Coming to the Galaxy M20, its base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage comes with a sticker price of Rs 10,990 while its top-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage bears pricing of Rs 12,990.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 come in Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue colours. The sale of both the new Galaxy M series smartphones starts February 5 via online only platforms – Amazon.in and Samsung India e-store. The company said it will not launch the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 for the offline segments.

Jio customers who buy Galaxy M series smartphones will be eligible for ‘double data’ on the recharge packs of Rs 198 and Rs 299.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M10 is the lower-specced smartphone of the two. It supports dual 4G VoLTE SIM cards in a non-hybrid tray, which means the microSD card and two SIM cards can be inserted altogether. The smartphone runs Android Oreo with the new Samsung Experience 9.5 UI on top. Samsung says the new interface is tailored for the millennials who get “fast and smooth” user experience. It has a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display and is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC paired with two RAM and storage configurations aforementioned. The storage can be expanded via microSD card up to 512GB.

The smartphone bears dual cameras on the rear – a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel sensor. Samsung says the ultra-wide sensor is “perfectly suited” for shooting landscapes, cityscapes, and group photos. It is backed by a 3400mAh battery under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy M20, on the other hand, comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V Display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC paired with two RAM and storage configurations mentioned above. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.5 UX on top.

For the cameras, the Galaxy M20 has the same setup on the rear as the Galaxy M10 – a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy M20 comes with an 8-megapixel camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery, which is the biggest ever on a Samsung smartphone. The Galaxy M20 also comes with a USB Type-C port with fast charging capability.