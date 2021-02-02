Samsung Galaxy M02 with dual rear camera, MediaTek SoC launched: Price, availability and features

The Samsung Galaxy M02 is a dual nano-SIM phone, which runs on Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy M02: Samsung has launched Galaxy M02 in India, the latest in the company’s lineup of affordable phones. The phone will be a successor of Galaxy M01, which was launched by the smartphone giant in June 2020. Samsung Galaxy M02 has dual rear cameras, and it runs on MediaTek SoC, along with having a 32GB inbuilt storage and 5000 mAh battery. Poco C3, Micromax In 1b, Realme C15 and Redmi 9 are some of the phones it has been pitted against in India.

Price of Samsung Galaxy M02 in India

Samsung Galaxy M02 has a 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. It will be available in India for an introductory price of Rs 6,799 at the beginning, according to the product page on Amazon, while it has been priced at Rs 6,999. Another variant offering 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, has not been given a price tag yet. Available in red, gray, black and blue colour options, the phone is set to go on sale on February 9 on Amazon, Samsung India’s online store and major offline retailers.

Samsung Galaxy M02: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy M02 is a dual nano-SIM phone, which runs on Android 10 and has One UI on top. A 6.5-inch screen offers a HD+ Infinity-V display, and 3GB RAM along with MediaTek SoC has been fitted in the phone. The phone offers a dual rear camera, with a 13MP primary sensor and 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the phone features a 5MP front camera.

While an internal storage of 32GB is available in the phone, it also supports expandable storage of up to 1TB through a dedicated slot for microSD card. WiFi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, USB Type-C port and GPS/A-GPS mark the connectivity features offered by the phone. With a 5000 mAh battery, the phone supports standard 10W charging.