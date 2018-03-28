Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 with Samsung Pay Mini launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 is a dual SIM phone that runs on Android

Samsung on Wednesday announced the formal launch of Galaxy J7 Prime 2 in India. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 is a revamped version of the Galaxy J7 Prime that comes with bumped up specifications. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel rear camera, Samsung Pay Mini, Samsung Mall app, and live stickers as some of its highlights. It is available at Rs 13,990 via Samsung retail outlets across India.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 is a dual SIM phone that runs on Android (version unspecified). The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, with support for microSD card for expandability up to 256GB. There’s a 5.5-inch full-HD display with 1080×1920 resolution on the smartphone.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.9 aperture, accompanied by an LED flash module. On the front, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel, as well. Samsung touts that the Galaxy S7 Prime 2 can record full-HD videos at 60 frames per second rate. The smartphone is backed by a 3300mAh battery under the hood.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Prime 2 comes with support for Samsung Pay Mini that allows you to make transactions using your virtual credit or debit card. In addition, the smartphone has Samsung Mall app that was introduced in January this year. This app essentially musters all the e-commerce platforms into one, in addition to the shoot and shop facility. The users just need to point the phone’s camera at some product, which will be recognised by the app to show all the deals on it across all the e-commerce websites.