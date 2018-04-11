Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo comes with dual cameras at this unbelievable price! Check it out

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo is a dual SIM smartphone that runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box

Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of Galaxy J7 Duo in India. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo comes with a dual camera setup on the rear, as well as support for Bixby AI assistant as its biggest highlights. The smartphone will be available across retail outlets starting April 12 at a price of Rs 16,990. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo comes in Black and Gold colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo is a dual SIM smartphone that runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box. It is powered by an octa-core 1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series processor, that has been developed by Samsung. The smartphone packs 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, with microSD card support for expandability up to 256GB. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo sports a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display.

For the optics, the Galaxy J7 Duo houses a dual camera setup, comprising of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor, on the rear. The setup is accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera with an LED flash, as well. The selfie camera also offer facial recognition feature to unlock the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo is backed by a 3000mAh battery under the hood. The connectivity options on the Galaxy J7 Duo include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, and 4G VoLTE among others. There is also a fingerprint scanner mounted on the home button.