Samsung Galaxy J6+ & J4+: These mid-rangers have stylish looks, decent price

Chinese mobile handsets might be a rage among Indian consumers these days, however, the kind of trust and preference that consumers continue to show towards Samsung mobile devices remains strong. A consumer-centric strategy has helped the South Korean consumer electronics behemoth to become India’s number one mobile phone company across market segments, and one of the most trusted brands.

Attractive design, a judicious mix of hardware and software, great camera capabilities and user experience—Samsung devices have it all, as evidenced by its two new offerings, Galaxy J6+ and J4+. Both the devices come with striking glass-finish design and and cool features created especially for young millennials. The best part: they are reasonably priced; Galaxy J6+ retails for `15,990 while the Galaxy J4+ carries a price tag of Rs 10,990. We take a look at some of their features and overall performance.

For those not so plugged-in, the company’s Galaxy J series is said to be one of India’s most popular smartphone series, “making up almost a third of all smartphones sold in India,” said Mohandeep Singh, senior vice-president, Mobile Business, Samsung India. “We are making the J series even more exciting by introducing features such as Side fingerprint, Emotify, Install Apps on SD Card, Glass finish and striking new reflective colours.”

Notably, the Galaxy J6+ and J4+ have a glass finish and reflective back that comes in three striking colours—Red, Black and Blue in case of Galaxy J6+, and Gold, Black and Blue in case of Galaxy J4+, making these devices head-turners in the mid-range segment. Both Galaxy J6+ and J4+ sport Samsung’s signature True HD+ Infinity Design philosophy that gives users nearly 15% more display area without increasing the overall size of the device. The new smartphones offer true HD experience as they have L1 Widevine certification. This, coupled with Dolby Atmos, enables consumers to enjoy a full 360-degree surround sound experience. Designed for today’s millennials, Galaxy J6+ comes with Side Fingerprint sensor, a first for any Galaxy device, which allows a fast and natural way to unlock the phone in the most secure manner.

Both Galaxy J6+ and J4+ come with a new Emotify feature, which allows consumers to customise messages and express themselves in a creative manner. Emotify avatars, available in 22 Indian languages, can be shared across popular instant messaging and on social media. Samsung officials inform that this feature has been developed by a Bangalore-based start-up. Such collaborations open the door to similar ‘Make for India’ solutions by more local start-ups looking to leverage Samsung’s mobile ecosystem, they said.

In the camera department, Galaxy J6+ comes with 13MP/5MP dual rear camera setup that lets users capture attractive images. Innovative features such as Background Blur and Dolly Zoom make portraits stand out on social media. The device also packs in an 8MP front camera with variable selfie flash for taking great selfies. Galaxy J4+ sports a 13MP rear and a 5MP front camera.

Both devices also have the ‘Make for India’ feature, Install Apps to SD Card. With this unique memory management solution, consumers can now install applications directly on Memory Card thereby ensuring that their phone memory remains free. In addition, the Move Content to memory card feature along with other memory management solutions like Zip apps and Delete Saved APK Files allow users to have better control over their phone memory.

Galaxy J6+ and J4+ pack in a punch when it comes to performance. Both devices are powered by Snapdragon 425 processor for a speedy performance. Galaxy J6+ comes with 4GB RAM /64GB ROM, while Galaxy J4+ comes with 2GB RAM /32GB ROM. Both devices are powered by a 3,300mAh battery and run on Android Oreo operating system.

In terms of everyday performance, the Galaxy J6+ and J4+ devices are smooth and fast with good build quality. They can withstand moderate levels of accidental falls, both the devices load web pages quickly and are generally easy to navigate. There is no observable screen lagging and movies and videos can be played in good quality with the devices’ sharp high-definition display. They are also good at taking photos.

In summary, Galaxy J6+ and J4+ are smooth and fast smartphones with stylish looks and decent price tags. Highly recommended for those looking for a reliable device in the mid-range segment.