Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android Go phone with 6-inch display launched: Price, specifications

Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy J4 Core

Samsung has launched its second Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone, Galaxy J4 Core. The Samsung Galaxy J4 Core comes months after the first smartphone Galaxy J2 Core, which marked the company’s entry into the Android Go smartphone segment. The J4 Core comes running Android Oreo (Go edition) of course, in addition to the specifications that are bumped up from those of its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Price

The Samsung Galaxy J4 Core price has not been revealed yet, however, going by the pricing of the Galaxy J2 Core, it is expected to cost somewhere between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 in India. There is also no confirmation on the markets the smartphone will be released into. For now, all we have is a listing on the Samsung website that confirms the smartphone’s existence, as well as, specifications.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy J4 Core is an entry-level smartphone that comes running Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition). This means that the entire ecosystem of the smartphone is optimised for the apps that consume less memory. Apps such as Gmail Go, YouTube Go, Maps Go, Assistant Go, and others will come preloaded on the smartphone. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, the maker of which is unspecified. The smartphone packs 1GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via microSD card up to 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core houses a 6-inch HD+ TFT display with a resolution of 720×1480 pixels. There is an 8-megapixel rear camera on the Galaxy J4 Core accompanied by an LED flash while a 5-megapixel camera is given for selfies. Both the camera sensors come with an aperture of f/2.2. There are connectivity options such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS among others available on the smartphone. A 3300mAh battery powers the Galaxy J4 Core.