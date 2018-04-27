Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) with Samsung Mall launched in India – Check price

Samsung Mall app debuted with the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime in January this year

Samsung on Thursday launched a new smartphone – Galaxy J2 2018 in India. The smartphone comes with Samsung Mall – a one-stop solution to shopping from multiple e-commerce websites and has been priced at Rs 8,190. The smartphone will be available in Black, Gold, and Pink colour options.

Besides, Jio users who buy Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) will be entitled to avail a cashback of Rs 2,750 in the MyJio app on the recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 packs. The Jio users will also get 10GB of 4G data on next 10 recharges as a part of the offer.

Samsung Mall app debuted with the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime in January this year. It offers three features – visual search, universal cart, and one-stop shop to the customers. The app features more than four e-commerce platforms to offer deals on desired products in a single app. It is a part of the government’s Make for India initiative and uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

The Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 comes with a 5.0-inch Super AMOLED display. It sports an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera – both with LED flash modules. The smartphone is powered by quad-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is further expandable via microSD card up to 256GB. The smartphone is backed by a 2600mAh battery. It runs on Android 7.1 Nougat.