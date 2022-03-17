Samsung Galaxy Go, Book 2 series, Book 2 Business laptops launched in India; price starts at Rs 38,990

The Galaxy Book 2 series price in India starts at Rs 65,990, the Galaxy Book 2 Business starts at Rs 1,04,990, while the Galaxy Go will start at Rs 38,990.

Samsung announced its re-entry into India’s burgeoning laptop market today, March 17 with the launch of an extensive portfolio of six devices spanning multiple categories. These include the premium-tier Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, enterprise-centric Galaxy Book 2 Business, and the entry-level Galaxy Go. The Galaxy Book 2 series price in India starts at Rs 65,990, the Galaxy Book 2 Business starts at Rs 1,04,990, while the Galaxy Go will start at Rs 38,990.

All the laptops will be on sale starting March 18 on Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series:

The Book 2 series boots four models—the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book 2 and 13.3-inch Galaxy Book 2 360, and Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 available in both 15.6-inch and 13.3-inch sizes.

The Galaxy Book 2 price in India starts at Rs 65,990 while the Galaxy Book 2 360 starts at Rs 99,990. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro has a starting price of Rs 1,08,990 while the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will set you back by Rs 1,15,990 at least.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro has a 1080p AMOLED display and is powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. This is paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB NVMe SSD. Software is Windows 11.

Connectivity options here include 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-C, 1x USB 3.2, 1x HDMI, 3.5pi headphone/mic, and microSD in addition to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.

The 13.3-inch model has a 63Wh battery while the 15.6-inch version has a slightly bigger 68Wh battery. Both get 65W USB Type-C fast charging. Rounding off the package are dual speakers (5W in 15.6-inch versus 4W in 13.3-inch) tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos support baked-in, plus a 1080p webcam and dual array mic.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro will be available in graphite and silver.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, as the name suggests, is a 2-in-1 device (available in the same 15.6-inch and 13.3-inch screen sizes) with touchscreen and HDR support (up to 500nits) and an additional USB Type-C port (but no USB 3.2 or HDMI).

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will be also available in graphite and silver.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business:

The 14-inch Galaxy Book 2 Business price in India starts at Rs 1,04,990.

The Galaxy Book 2 Business has a 1080p “anti-glare” display and is powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics. This is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Software is Windows 11 Pro.

Connectivity options here include 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-C, 1x HDMI 2.0, RJ45, headphone / mic jack, micro-SD, and Kensington Lock in addition to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.

You get a 51.5Wh battery with 65W USB Type-C fast charging. Rounding off the package are dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support baked-in, plus a 1080p webcam and dual array mic.

The Galaxy Book 2 Business will be available in graphite.

Samsung Galaxy Go:

The 14-inch Galaxy Go price in India starts at Rs 38,990.

This is an always-on PC based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform with a 180-degree folding hinge and military-grade durability. It is designed primarily for students. The Galaxy Go will be available in silver.

