Samsung Galaxy Fold said to launch around iPhone 11 event in September

Samsung Galaxy Fold was confirmed to be launched again after the South Korean company claimed it has fixed the display issues in the device, which stalled its market release earlier this year. Although Samsung is officially announcing the launch of Galaxy Fold in September, it did not share a particular date. Now, according to a media report, the debut of Samsung Galaxy Fold is being planned for mid-September. This is also nearly the time when Apple announces its new iPhone and Apple Watch models.

South Korean website The Investor has claimed that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Fold in its home market on September 18, 19, or 20. Samsung is said to be talking to South Korean telecommunications companies to set things up ahead of the launch. An exact date is not available, though. The report further says that Galaxy Fold will be released in South Korea first, followed by the launch in the US. Markets including Germany, France, and the UK will see the launch later. There is no word on when Samsung is planning to bring Galaxy Fold to India.

Samsung is believed to earmark 100,000 units for the South Korean market, out of which 20,000 to 30,000 units will be available for launch, according to market analysts. A Samsung Display executive said earlier this year that all the issues in Galaxy Fold have been weeded out and that the device is ready to “hit the market”. For the uninitiated, soon after the Galaxy Fold was launched and given to tech reviewers for early hands-on, the device started giving mild to severe display issues, impeding the market release of the product.

The debacle cast a bad spell on Samsung’s close rival Huawei, which also had to delay the launch of its foldable phone Mate X. Although, the company did not specify any hardware issues in the device, it pushed back the launch being cautious of Samsung’s situation. Huawei is now planning to release the device later this year, the date of which is anticipated to be announced the company’s global conference.