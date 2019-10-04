Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-orders now live: Free Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds, premium service, & more

Samsung Galaxy Fold, the first foldable phone to have launched in India, is now up for pre-orders. The foldable phone, which was relaunched in the market after teething troubles with the hardware, comes as Samsung’s third flagship device this year. It is futuristic and pricey – Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 1,64,999 making it Samsung’s most expensive smartphone in India by far. But despite the pricing, Samsung says there is a demand for the Galaxy Fold, even in India.

Starting Friday, October 4, the Samsung Galaxy Fold can be pre-ordered from Samsung online store, Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru, and at 315 outlets across 35 cities. The pre-booking token amount has not been revealed by Samsung for its channels except for the online store where the entire amount has to be seemingly paid upfront. The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes in a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model, and Cosmos Black and Space Silver colour variants.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold customers will be entitled for premium assistance with a dedicated 24×7 phone line. Booking the device via Samsung online store will ensure a delivery via a concierge. The Samsung Galaxy Fold retail box will bundle Galaxy Buds for free, along with a slim Aramid Fiber case for no extra charge.

As for specifications, the Galaxy Fold comes with two displays – the main one is 7.3-inch QXGA+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex Display while the cover display is 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED. The device is powered by Exynos 9825 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, with support for expandable storage. The Galaxy Fold runs One UI customised for foldability on it. The App Continuity feature on the Galaxy Fold allows users to switch between using an app on the cover display and using it on the main display without interruption. The device is backed by a 4380mAh battery.